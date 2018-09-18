WR Jackson: Bucs need to stick with 'lights-out' Fitzpatrick

Former No. 1 draft pick Jameis Winston has one game remaining on his season-opening suspension, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson wants Ryan Fitzpatrick to keep the job.

"He's playing on fire right now," Jackson said of Fitzpatrick on the NFL Network. "With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honor it. You can't take the hot man out. You got the hot fire right now. It's like NBA Jam. We used to play NBA Jam - whoever got that hot fire shot, you got to keep shooting, man."

Tampa Bay is 2-0 behind veteran quarterback Fitzpatrick, who is 48-of-61 passing (78.7 percent) and leads the league with 819 yards. The 35-year-old has thrown eight touchdown passes against just one interception, and his 151.5 passer rating also leads the league.

Jackson has caught three of those touchdown passes and leads the league with 275 receiving yards.

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter would not commit to a starting quarterback beyond Week 3, when Tampa Bay plays host to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I won't be the one getting into that because we'll worry about that when the time comes," Koetter said Monday. "Right now, right after I get out of here we're going to start working on Pittsburgh, and that's all that matters right now. Everything else is in the future because it could all change like that."

On Aug. 30, general manager Jason Licht wouldn't commit to Winston starting in Week 4 when he returns from suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"I don't think it's fair to say right now that he's going to be the guy," Licht said then while speaking on the Bucs' broadcast on WFLA TV.

