WR A.J. Green, though active, did not play against Saints

The Arizona Cardinals made some adjustments to their lineup in Week 7, attempting to jumpstart what has been a disappointing start to this season. Perhaps the most notable adjustment was at wide receiver.

For the first time in his NFL career, he did not appear in a game in which he was active and dressed for.

We didn’t even have to wait for the official snap counts to come out. The game book that is released minutes after the conclusion of the Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints Thursday night indicated that three active players for the Cardinals did not play. Two were quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley. The other was Green.

In his entire career, which began in 2011, he had never been active for a game and not played. He had been inactive, on injured reserve and, last year, on the COVID list to miss games, but it was the first time he had ever dressed for a game and not played a single snap.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said “it just worked out that way” after the game.

“After acquiring Robbie (Anderson), we wanted to get him out there some and get Rondale (Moore) on the field.,” he said.

Green had not produced much through the first six games of 2022. On the season, he has 10 receptions for 56 yards.

His playing time and usage with the return of DeAndre Hopkins from suspension and at the acquisition of Anderson will be something to pay attention to the rest of the way this season.

List

Takeaways from the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the Saints

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire