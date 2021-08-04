WR A.J. Green is latest Cardinals player to have minor injury

Since it is not yet the regular season, NFL teams have no obligation to reveal player injuries, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury chooses not to.

A few players have not practiced in training camp over the last few days, including receiver Christian Kirk and guard Brian Winters.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has also missed some time.

There is another player who will miss some time as well. Receiver A.J. Green did not practice Wednesday.

Kingsbury told reporters it was a “minor issue” and that he would be back “sooner rather than later.” He indicated it might not be this week.

Of course, as training camp goes, the Cardinals are especially cautious, particularly with veteran players.

Green has impressed so far in camp. His absence will not give another player the opportunity to stand out in his stead.

