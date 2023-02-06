WR A.J Green announces retirement from NFL

The Arizona Cardinals have had a second player from the team announce his retirement. After J.J. Watt announced before the season’s end that he was retiring following the season, receiver A.J. Green is also ending his career.

Green announced via his Instagram account that his NFL career is over.

I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short. Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…

Green was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2011 NFL draft. He played a decade for the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Cardinals in 2021. He played two seasons for the Cardinals.

In 2021, after three injury-plagued seasons for the Bengals, he caught 54 passes for 848 yards ad three touchdowns, his highest totals since 2017.

He only had 24 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, but closed out the season with a 77-yard touchdown catch in his final game of the season.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven NFL seasons and finished his career with 727 receptions, 10,514 yards and 70 touchdowns.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire