WR Gunner Olszewski on Mac Jones: ‘I see why we took him’

Mac Jones is drawing nothing but praise from his New England Patriots teammates. The 15th overall pick has been hard on himself since he joined the team in the 2021 NFL draft — and it seems the coaches have been, too. The Patriots players have only said they’re liking what they’re seeing.

Receiver and Pro Bowl punt returner Gunner Olszewski spoke with the media on Sunday during an appearance for the Foxwoods 301 NASCAR Cup Series.

“Good, smart guy,” Olszewski told NESN.com on Sunday. “Smart football player. I see why we took him. Those aren’t the decisions I make, but I think it was a good one.

“He’s a fun guy to be around and I think he’s a good football player.”

Coach Bill Belichick has never drafted a quarterback as high as he took Jones, who spent only one full season as the Alabama Crimson Tide starter but won a national championship while putting up 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. Jones will compete with Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for New England’s starting quarterback job when training camp opens this month.