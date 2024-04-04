WR Greg Dortch officially signs contract

It was an inevitability, but it is official. Wide receiver Greg Dortch is officially under contract. The Arizona Cardinals announced that he signed his one-year tender offer.

he was an exclusive rights free agent, as he has not yet earned three accrued league seasons. As an exclusive rights free agent, he cannot sign with another team if his team extends him a qualifying offer.

The Cardinals did, which means his choice was to sign and be under contract for the Cardinals or simply do not sign and be ineligible to sign elsewhere.

After breaking out a bit in 2022, catching 52 passes for 467 yards and two scores, his role was almost non-existent on offense in 2023 until midseason. He finished the season with 24 catches for 280 yards an two scores. All but one of his receptions came in the second half of the year.

His one-year qualifying tender will pay him $1.125 million in 2024.

Dortch is in line to have a bigger role on offense. He currently is slated to be the team’s starting slot receiver, replacing Rondale Moore, who was traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire