WR Greg Dortch lauds QB Kyler Murray for being ‘locked in’

It’s no surprise that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been talked about at a high level throughout the entire offseason.

Murray was especially expansive during his media availability a few weeks ago, while numerous players along with head coach Jonathan Gannon had much to say about the quarterback’s presence during the entirety of the offseason program that ended June 12.

So it was that wide receiver Greg Dortch chimed in during his session with reporters this week regarding something Murray said about him:

“I feel like Dortch is unguardable. One-on-one, knowing where to be in the zones, he’s just got the nuance and savvy to him that you want in a receiver and not everybody has it. I say that because it’s not very common.

“He’s 5-7. If he was 6-3, he’d be a top-five pick in the NFL draft. That’s what I think. That’s the type of football player that he is. And again, he loves the game. I’d go to war with Greg every day.”

Asked if he was aware of those comments, Dortch said “of course” and added, “It makes me feel good. The confidence is there, clearly. Hell yeah, that’s my quarterback. So, to hear that coming from him, the guy that’s going to be throwing me the ball, it makes me feel good.”

As for what’s ahead, Dortch was asked if he believes Murray is locked in; to which he said, “I think come September, you’ll see how locked in he really is. OTAs have been fun. I’m not sure if you guys have seen a lot, but we look really good. I’m excited for the season.”

