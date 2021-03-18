WR Will Fuller agrees to 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins

STEVEN WINE
·1 min read
MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Will Fuller agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, who were eager to acquire a deep threat to stretch the field.

Fuller is coming off his best season of his five-year career, all with Houston, even though he was suspended for the final five games for using performance-enhancers. He made 53 catches for 879 yards and eight scores, all career highs, and had five 100-yard games.

Fuller said the suspension was for a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy. He still has one game to serve.

The addition of Fuller should help Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins groom him for his second NFL season.

Fuller, a first-round pick by Houston in 2016, has struggled with injuries and played in fewer than 12 games in each of the past four years.

