WR Elijah Moore, LB Blake Cashman return to Jets practice

Tyler Greenawalt
·1 min read
In this article:
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice Wednesday after clearing concussion protocol. The Jets also designated Blake Cashman to return to practice. The linebacker had been on injured reserve since Week 1 with a hamstring injury.

Moore’s snap share will be worth monitoring after the return of Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole. Moore missed Week 4 but started the first three games of the season with Crowder out. Moore could fall back to fourth on the depth chart after Corey Davis, Crowder and Cole.

Cashman could secure a starting job once activated after rookie Hamsah Nasrildeen landed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Nasrildeen will miss three weeks, according to Robert Saleh.

Cornerback Brandin Echols, who left Week 4 with a concussion, has progressed in the concussion protocol but hasn’t been cleared to play, Saleh said. Receiver Denzel Mims missed Wednesday practice with a non-COVID-19 illness. It’s unclear if either will miss Week 5.

