WR Diontae Johnson starting for Steelers “from here on out”

Five drops proved to be too many for the Steelers to stick with Donte Moncrief as a starting wide receiver.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin left the door open for a change earlier this week and rookie Diontae Johnson confirmed that one was made on Friday. Johnson said that coaches told him he’s the starter for Sunday’s game against the 49ers and “from here on out.”

“I’m just trying to do what I can, now that I’m getting the offense right now and starting,” Johnson said, via 93.7 The Fan. “Just trying to continue to show the coaches that I know what I’m doing and getting ready for Sunday.”

Johnson was a third-round pick this year. He has four catches for 42 yards and one punt return for 11 yards over the first two weeks of the season.