WR Devonta Smith lit it up for Alabama, earning him the Heisman Trophy
Wisconsin's athletic director Barry Alvarez retires after a three-decade run, during which he transformed the football team and guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sports success in school history.
Les Miles and LSU are named in a $50 million lawsuit related to a 2013 sexual harassment investigation.
We roll along with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft. Our No. 33 overall player is a thrill-a-minute weapon with the ball in his hands.
McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.
Augusta National will present a firm and fiery test for the first round at least as the 85th Masters starts with spectators but without Tiger Woods on Thursday. With fans back on-site in limited numbers after being absent from last November's unique autumn Masters due to coronavirus concerns, the sport's most exclusive major championship reverts to its traditional, colourful spring time slot.
The Atlanta Hawks return home from their season-long eight-game road trip on Sunday to host the Golden State Warriors, but who knows how healthy either team will be. The Hawks went 4-4 on the trip but played short-handed on the final stop in New Orleans and still emerged with a 126-103 win over the Pelicans. Atlanta was without all five players who made up its starting lineup in the season opener -- leading scorer Trae Young (left knee soreness), Danilo Gallinari (left Achilles soreness), John Collins (left ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) and Cam Reddish, who has missed 19 games with a right Achilles injury.
Truex has won two of the last three races at Martinsville.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.
With the pandemic preventing many from competing on the tour since March 2020, the WTA tweaked the ranking system last year to ensure that players were not penalised for their no-shows. The format allowed the Australian to stay on top of the world even though rivals such as Naomi Osaka won Grand Slam titles during Barty's absence. "I never have to prove anything to anyone," Barty told reporters on Saturday after she retained her Miami Open title when Canada's Bianca Andreescu retired midway through the final due to an ankle injury.
Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.
The Boston Celtics continue a seven-game homestand Sunday when they welcome the Charlotte Hornets for the first of three matchups between the teams in April. On Friday, Boston rebounded from back-to-back losses to Dallas and New Orleans to open the homestand with a 118-102 win over struggling Houston. Fournier, acquired in a trade from Orlando for draft picks, finished scoreless and with six points in his first two outings with Boston.
The San Francisco 49ers now have four quarterbacks on their roster after signing Nate Sudfeld.
Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.
The PGA Tour star played most of his round with a random family from Augusta on Tuesday in what was apparently just his second time disc golfing.
DeMar DeRozan was reportedly unhappy with the Spurs. But he darned sure didn't decline his $27,739,975 player option last offseason.
Bill Belichick once gave Jordan Speith three word of advice that are still ringing true.
Moments after Pulisic rattled the bar, Chilwell put the first leg to bed for Chelsea with a dribble and nous of an elite striker.... coming from left back.
The illness, which is not COVID-19, has kept Larry Nance out of five games so far for Cleveland.
Jayson Tatum is a gifted player, but Kendrick Perkins believes the Celtics star needs to improve in a different area if he wants to elevate to the next level.
Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.