WR Deonte Harty teases breakout year with the Bills

Deonte Harty is aiming to have his best season yet in 2023 with the Buffalo Bills and he’s not afraid to say it.

Harty, 25, signed a two-year deal with the Bills this offseason. He began his career with the New Orleans Saints and earned All-Pro honors as a return man during his rookie season.

Harty never really broke out as a receiver and even slowed down as a returned since then.

A versatile and speedy playmaker, Harty will have an opportunity to produce both on offense and special teams with the Bills.

And regardless of past shortcomings, he’s projecting good things coming to him, and in turn Buffalo, in 2023.

Harty took to his social media account on Twitter and saw a message posted by the football analytics outlet Pro Football Focus. In a post aimed for discussion, PFF asked for responses to a tweet asking to “name a player breaking out next season.”

Harty named one: Himself. Harty responded and said “wait on it,” referring to himself.

Check out the confidence below:

Just wait on it https://t.co/osZIPyz5ef — Deonte Harty (@tayynation1) April 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire