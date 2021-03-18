WR David Moore leaves Seahawks, agrees to terms with Panthers

Samantha Sunseri
·1 min read
David Moore is no longer a Seattle Seahawk.

The Carolina Panthers announced via Twitter on Thursday that they had added Moore, who was a free agent, to their wide receiver unit.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero quickly reported the details of Moore’s deal – two years worth $4.75 million with $1.25 million of that guaranteed.

Moore will reunite with Panthers GM Scott Fitterer, who worked in the Seahawks’ front office from 2001-21.

The Panthers had a need for a new wide receiver after star Curtis Samuel signed with the Washington Football Team this week. D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are still projected to be Carolina’s top two receivers, but Moore will likely have plenty of reps.

As a Seahawk, Moore came into his own in 2020 as a sneaky threat that Russell Wilson could utilize when Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf were well-covered by opposing defenses, catching 35 of 47 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns. He garnered national attention for his incredible sideline scoring reception in Week 2 against the Patriots, the catch probability of which was rated at 6.3%.

Seattle has been relatively quiet in free agency, but the vacancy at the WR3 position necessitates that the Seahawks will need to address the position at some point. 2020 sixth-round pick Freddie Swain will likely arise as a candidate for the role, but the free-agent market still boasts plenty of intriguing candidates.

