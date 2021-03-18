WR David Moore leaves Seahawks, agrees to terms with Panthers

AccuWeather

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down amid an intensifying severe weather outbreak across a large part of the southern United States on Wednesday. The National Weather Service Severe Prediction Center (SPC) isn't quick to issue a high-risk severe weather outlook, the highest level in a five-tier alert system, as the prediction is reserved for days when there is high confidence in a particularly dangerous severe weather setup. Wednesday marked the first day the SPC delivered the daunting threat level since May 2019, but thanks to days of preparation and some fortunate weather conditions that AccuWeather forecasters credit with limiting the intensity and overall number of tornadoes, injury totals were kept to a minimum and no fatalities were reported. While millions of Americans dealt with the fright of the day's conditions, only two injuries were reported, both in Clarke County, Alabama. Still, dozens of families will feel the sting of the weather for weeks to come, as dozens of homes and buildings were damaged and destroyed. The majority of destruction focused on Alabama Wednesday, where 19 of the day's 27 tornadoes were spotted, according to preliminary reports from the SPC. Three of those were in Clarke County, including the aforementioned tornado that caused two injuries around 4:30 p.m. local time. According to WPMI, injuries were sustained by a woman and her toddler when their home was destroyed by a tornado that went on to destroy three other homes in the northern portion of the county. South of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the town of Moundville in Hale County suffered widespread damage from a tornado that dealt roof damage to a number of houses, according to the National Weather Service report. AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was in Fairview, Alabama, on Wednesday evening to survey tornado damage first-hand. Chilton County Sheriff John Sharon told Wadell that everyone was safe and accounted for after the tornado touched down. "Seeing the amount of damage that you have, I mean homes just totally destroyed, it's a miracle that everybody is OK here," Shearon told Wadell. In Tuscaloosa, multiple shelters were opened for community members, and University of Alabama students sought shelter in place for hours. Classes were suspended for the day after 11 a.m., and buildings throughout campus were closed as large crowds of students were ushered into seven storm shelters on campus. The scene in John England until a few minutes ago. Warning in place until 4:15 but people are flooding out. pic.twitter.com/UUtU0XgxTj— keelykbrewer (@keelykbrewer) March 17, 2021 A pair of tornadoes touched down in the college town, damaging multiple homes and roaring past the John England Jr. Hall on campus, where overcrowded students watched on. Heavy rain and strong winds also thrashed the Southern states on Wednesday, as 85 reports of strong wind gusts were reported along with 43 instances of hail. Most of the wind events came from Texas and Mississippi, where a plethora of downed tree limbs fell on power lines leaving many thousands of residents in the dark. While southern Alabama dealt with the majority of tornado worries, it was the northern portion of the state that had to deal with extensive flooding. In Colbert County, evacuations required first responders to use boats to reach homes, as the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency said floodwaters were as deep as about 5 feet. A large reason the injury total wasn't higher and there were no fatalities was due to favorably cool conditions that diminished the quantity and severity of twisters. "It is all tied in to limiting daytime heating," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained. "When you have cloud cover, the sun can't get through as much and warm the ground at a quick pace. When the ground is wet, more of the sun's energy goes toward evaporating the moisture from the ground, rather than heating the ground." In order to thrive and grow, more severe thunderstorms tend to need warm air originating from a heated ground, Sosnowski went on to say. These warm air updrafts help thunderstorms to form and become more vigorous. Take away the heating, such as most cases during the overnight hours, and storms tend to weaken in all but the most dynamic situations, he said. Although forecasters credit weather conditions for reducing the intensity and overall number of tornadoes that developed, ingredients still came together for numerous twisters to form -- and reporters and storm chasers were spread across the region to capture nature's ferocity. Near Silas, Alabama, drone footage captured a tornado triggering multiple power flashes and ripping up trees. In the shocking video from Brian Emfinger of Live Storms Media (LSM), bright blue bolts of electricity from power lines being snapped can be seen lighting up the surrounding foliage as intense winds spew debris high into the air. According to reports from the SPC, a tornado in that area damaged four homes and downed many trees around 4 p.m. local time. Drone footage shot by Brian Emfinger captured bursts of blue light emanating from electrical power bursts as line were being snapped during a hurricane. (LSM/Brian Emfinger) Equally startling drone video was captured in Demopolis, Alabama, showing a massive tornado leaping over the Black Warrior River on Wednesday. Shot by Brandon Clement of LSM, the video also showcases the exact moment the huge twister touches down for a second time on the opposite river bank, giving the appearance of the storm taking a galloping stride. An ominous funnel cloud in Brookhaven, Mississippi, was spotted by Clancie Daley shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Daley filmed the cloud looming overhead as lightning bursts flash around the sky. Officials from the local emergency management agency reported a tornado in the area around that same time as the suspected twister damaged trees and ripped off a roof. Drone footage from Brandon Clement captures the moment a tornado leaps over the Black Warrior River in Demopolis, Alabama, and makes landfall on the opposite bank. (LSM / Brandon Clement) The tornadoes and high winds knocked out power to over 25,000 Alabamans at one point on Thursday morning and over 50,000 total residents between Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi on Wednesday night, according to PowerOutage.us. Outside of Alabama, tornadoes were also reported in Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana and Mississippi, downing trees in Missouri and damaging multiple buildings in Mississippi. The damage in Mississippi occurred in Wayne County, where an afternoon twister damaged two homes and destroyed three chicken houses, according to WLBT. On Twitter, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey thanked the meteorologists, first responders and emergency managers for their quick actions and preparation. "After an exhausting day & night of intense weather, the storm system has finally moved out of AL," Ivey posted on Twitter Thursday morning. She later added, "Overall, we have a lot to be grateful for as it could have been much worse. I'm praying for all those that have been severely impacted & stand ready to assist in the recovery efforts." As the severe system worked its way eastward toward the East coast Thursday morning, strong winds were reported across Florida, Georgia and Kentucky. The first reported tornado on Thursday came after 1:30 p.m. EDT in Pierce County, Georgia, where the state Emergency Management Agency noted the suspected tornado had downed at least four trees and they were assessing further damage in the area.