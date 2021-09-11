WR Danny Amendola says Texans have ‘a lot of familiar faces’

The Houston Texans signed free agent receiver Danny Amendola to provide veteran depth to the unit.

For Amendola, a former The Woodlands High School product, coming to play for the AFC South team is somewhat of a homecoming.

However, it isn’t just a homecoming in terms of Amendola’s relationship to the greater Houston area. Amendola also feels old connections with some of the front office and coaching staff for the Texans.

“A lot of familiar faces in the building,” Amendola said.

The most notable connection is general manager Nick Caserio, who was the New England Patriots’ director of player personnel going back to 2008. Amendola crossed over with him from 2013-17, and also with fellow receiver Brandin Cooks, whose lone season in New England was 2017.

Amendola also played for Texans receivers coach Robert Prince, who was the interim coach for the Lions for the final five games of 2020.

While the Texans provide a chance to restart old connections, it also presents a chance to start new connections for Amendola, chiefly with Houston’s new starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor.

Said Amendola: “Great player, Tyrod, a guy I have been watching and playing against for a long time. We finally got to link up and play on the same team so I am excited about that.”

While Amendola was in New England, Taylor was the Buffalo Bills’ starting quarterback from 2015-17, even leading the Bills to the postseason in his final season with the AFC East club that saw New England twice a year.

“Lot of respect for a lot of guys in this locker room,” said Amendola. “We got a lot of good players, a lot of good athletes. This team is hungry and I could tell that when I walked win the locker room the other day, how hungry this team is to win. And I am excited to strap it up on Sunday.”

The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.