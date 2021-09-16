WR Danny Amendola gives 3 reasons why playing for the Texans is a ‘blessing’

Danny Amendola led The Woodlands to their first state championship game appearance in football when he was in high school.

The former Texas Tech Red Raider’s roots in the greater Houston area are deep. The two-time Super Bowl champion gave the media three reasons why playing for the Houston Texans makes him feel very fortunate.

“Family and friends and Pappasito’s,” Amendola said. “It’s a blessing to be here.”

Just as succulent as the tacos at the Mexican cantina, a delicacy in Texas, are the memories Amendola has in Houston. Even when he was a member of the New England Patriots from 2013-17, Amendola was making memories in the Houston area.

In February 2017, Amendola was part of the Patriots’ historic comeback down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. New England came back to win 34-28 in NRG Stadium. Never did he think he would play for the hometown team someday.

“It would have been tough to kind of put that together,” said Amendola. “You know, obviously I am thankful for this opportunity. I know a lot of people in this building that I’ve been prior to with so it kind of end up working out. Very blessed to be here.”

Amendola was impactful in his first game with Houston, catching five passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ 37-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

“It was part of a two-minute drive,” said Amendola. “Defense got us the ball back, obviously. We had a great opportunity to get points before the half. And then we tend to put three receivers on the field when we are going into a two-minute situation. Luckily, I was part of that group and we got it done.”

Amendola and the Texans are hoping to get it done against the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at FirstEnergy Stadium. A win would make it the first time since 2016 Houston started 2-0.