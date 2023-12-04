WR coach Mike Brown reportedly leaving Wisconsin to join the Notre Dame staff

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell will be looking for a new wide receivers coach as Mike Brown announced he's leaving to join the staff at Notre Dame.

MADISON – With one game still remaining in his first full season at Wisconsin, Luke Fickell has an opening on his coaching staff.

Mike Brown, UW’s associate head coach and wide receivers coach, is reportedly set to join the Notre Dame staff.

It is unclear whether Brown will remain at UW through the ReliaQuest Bowl.

That move will reunite Brown with two former Cincinnati coaches.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was Fickell’s defensive coordinator at Cincinnati in 2019 and 2020.

Gino Guidugli, Notre Dame's quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator, was an assistant under Fickell from 2017 through 2022.

Brown coached Cincinnati’s wide receivers from 2019 through 2022. He was also the passing game coordinator in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW football assistant reportedly joining Notre Dame staff