WR Chris Moore says the Texans’ offense executed regardless of who was quarterback

The Houston Texans went with an unconventional style in their Week 14 tilt with the Dallas Cowboys.

Although second-year signal caller Davis Mills was named the starting quarterback leading up to the matchup, Houston mixed in backup Jeff Driskel, who was called up from the practice squad, to help move the ball in the 27-23 loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Sunday.

Mills had one of his more efficient games of the season as he completed 16 passes on 21 attempts for 175 yards. His lone interception was the result of a Hail Mary attempt on the game’s final play.

According to receiver Chris Moore, who talked with reporters Tuesday, the difference in Mills’ efficient play was simply execution on the offense’s part.

“I think it was just executing our plays and taking advantage of the opportunities we were given to be honest,” said Moore, who had a career-high 10 catches for 124 yards. “I don’t think there was anything too much different than that. It’s just another game where we executed better than we have been in the past. Like I said, we took advantage of the opportunities that were given to us. In the past, we haven’t been doing that as much. I feel like that’s just the biggest difference.”

Driskel had 13 snaps for the Texans. The former San Francisco 49ers 2016 sixth-round pick rushed seven times for 36 yards and also went 4-of-6 for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Moore says it didn’t matter who was under center; the offense was doing its job.

Said Moore: “I think it’s just us on the field executing. I think if Davis or Jeff were out there (the entire time), we would have still executed the same way.”

The Texans could go with the dual quarterback offense as Houston hosts the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire