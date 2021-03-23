WR Chris Conley credits David Culley for his decision to join the Texans
WR Chris Conley credits David Culley for his decision to join the Texans. There’s always a lot of stuff surrounding an NFL team when you don’t have a winning season, but one of the things I am excited about is Coach Culley, Chris Conley. Culley was Conley's WRs coach in 2015 and 2016 with the Chiefs, and he recorded 729 yards on 61 receptions in those two years. In 6 NFL seasons, Conley has 191 catches for 2,484 yards and 13 touchdowns