WR Chemire Dike on mend, other takeaways from UF football's second spring practice

Florida football held its second practice of the spring on Saturday at the Sanders Practice Fields.

The Florida Gators will take off a week for spring break, then conclude with 13 practices, culminating with the Orange and Blue Game on April 13 at The Swamp.

Florida returns 13 starters from a team that went 5-7 last season, failing to make a bowl for the first time since 2017. The Gators will open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 at The Swamp against state-rival Miami.

"We’ve got a group that’s got something to prove," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "When you really take a good look at things, this is the most experienced group that we’ve had. I think as a coach, as an organization, we want to try to build a veteran team. I would say that we have that."

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice:

UF football S Jordan Castell absent, WR Chemire Dike limited

UF sophomore safety Jordan Castell was not seen on the field on Saturday. Castell, UF's leading tackler last season, took part in drills in a non-contact jersey on Thursday. Wide receiver Chemire Dike, a transfer from Wisconsin, took part in blocking drills but did not run routes. Dike wore a black non-contact jersey as well.

UF football seconday works on turnover drills

Under new secondary coach Will Harris, Florida spent a portion of its drills working on recovering fumbles. Generating turnovers was an issue for the Gators last season. Florida forced just 7 turnovers in 12 games in 2023, ranking last in the SEC.

Beefy UF football defensive line

Florida certainly has plenty of bulk at defensive tackle, as Des Watson weighed in at 464 pounds in camp, while Cam Jackson weighed in at 374 pounds. That mass could come into handy stopping the run though it's questionable whether both are suitable playing weights in the SEC dealing with mobile quarterbacks. It will be up to new strength coach Tyler Miles and nutritionist Jake Sankal to determine suitable playing weights for both going forward.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Takeways from Florida Gators football second spring practice