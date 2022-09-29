WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. leads list of Dolphins’ inactives vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their fourth regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re being hosted by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 on Thursday night.

For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., who has been dealing with rib and toe injuries.

Joining Wilson on this list are running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tight ends Hunter Long and Cethan Carter.

Terron Armstead, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard, Brandon Jones and Raekwon Davis were all questionable heading into the contest. However, they’re all active and ready to play.

The Dolphins and Bengals will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime or local CW.

