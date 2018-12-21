WR Bryant vows to return in 2019

New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant says the torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2018 season won't end his career.

"I have to (play again). I got business and I got ball," said Bryant on KRLD-FM, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"I can't end like this. I have to throw the X up."

Bryant, 30, suffered the injury on the final play of his second practice with the team.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a one-year, $600,000 contract with New Orleans in November after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys before the season.

Bryant has 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career, but hasn't posted a 1,000 yard season since 2014.

--Field Level Media