WR Brandon Aiyuk says the Niners don’t want him back

Oh boy, this one is a dandy.

We all know that the name most associated with a trade for the Pittsburgh Steelers is San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He’s the guy most of Steeler Nation covets over other options like Deebo Samuel and Courtland Sutton.

Now Aiyuk has just stoked the fires with this latest video floating around social media. In the video, Aiyuk is talking to his friend and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and told him that the Niners told Aiyuk they don’t want him back.

Here we go … Brandon Aiyuk on TikTok: “I’m laughing but I’m crying fr” Jayden Daniels: “What happened bro” Aiyuk : “They said they don’t want me back… I swear” (h/t: @Coach_Yac)

The Steelers have gone to great lengths to improve the offense but being minus another starting-caliber receiver would put this improved group behind their peers. So why not make the trade?

It’s not about trade compensation. General Manager Omar Khan hasn’t been shy about making dramatic moves and frankly, the Niners are losing leverage in a trade the longer this drags on, so no concerns there.

The rub is that next contract. We have seen elite wide receivers resetting the market with massive contracts this offseason and Aiyuk is going to want that kind of money. We are talking $30 million per year for a wide receiver and I’m not sure this is something the Steelers front office is willing to do.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire