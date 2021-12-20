WR Brandin Cooks’ message to Texans after Week 15 win: Continue to stick together

The Houston Texans got their third win of a frustrating 2021 campaign when they bested the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16 Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

The win gave the Texans their fourth straight year of sweeping their rivals from the AFC South.

In the locker room after the game, coach David Culley asked receiver Brandin Cooks to breakdown the locker room huddle.

The first thing Cooks did was give props to rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who finally logged his first career win after seven straight losses.

“Davis, that’s your first win as a starter, congratulations,” said Cooks, who caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

“Let’s continue to stick together,” Cooks continued. “Like we always say, next man up. There’s a bunch of people that played their first snap today in the NFL in a couple of years. Way to stick at it. Let’s stay together and keep on grinding. We got a lot of ahead of us. Together on three.”

Houston moves to 3-11 on the season. With a win over the next three weeks, the Texans would match their win total from a year ago when they finished 4-12 and began their descent into a slough of a rebuild.