WR Brandin Cooks discusses loss to the Browns with Texans Radio

The Houston Texans fell to the Cleveland Browns 31-21 Sunday afternoon in Week 2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

For the Texans, it is their first loss of the season and they drop to 1-1. Strangely, they have not lost any ground in the AFC South as the “Hard Knocks” Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars both lost Sunday, dropping each to 0-2. The Tennessee Titans did pickup an overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks, bringing their record to 1-1.

Receiver Brandin Cooks joined Texans Radio play-by-play Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris after the loss to discuss quarterback Davis Mills and the determination the team showed despite the circumstances.