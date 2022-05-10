WR Antoine Wesley has new uniform number

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley enters his second season with the team. With a recent number change, he will have his fourth different number.

The team announced the numbers for their eight picks for the 2022 NFL draft. Their first selection, tight end Trey McBride, will wear No. 85.

That, however, was the number Wesley wore most of last season.

He now has No. 13, vacated by receiver Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent this offseason.

He joins most of the team’s other receivers in the teens.

Perhaps this will be a number he can wear a while.

He started last year with No. 33 when he signed during training camp.

He later changed to No. 84, which he wore with the Baltimore Ravens.

Once receiver Rondale Moore, the Cardinals’ 2021 second-round selection who got no. 85 to start the offseason, made a deal with punter Andy Lee to get No. 4, Wesley occupied No. 85, which was the number he wore in college at Texas Tech.

Now he will wear No. 13 and hopefully remain there, possibly becoming of of the team’s core receivers this year.

