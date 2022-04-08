WR Antoine Wesley officially re-signs with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals added a wide receiver to the roster, but this addition was always going to happen. The team announced that receiver Antoine Wesley signed his qualifying tender.

Wesley was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning that, if the Cardinals offered him a contract, the only way for him to play in the NFL is to sign it.

Wesley was added to the team last year in training camp and got important playing time after DeAndre Hopkins’ season-ending knee injury.

Getting his first NFL game experience in 2021, he appeared in 15 games and started four. He caught 19 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns.

He is expected to be in the mix for playing time this coming season.

