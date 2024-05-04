WR Anthony Gould named Colts’ ‘best sleeper pick’ in NFL Draft

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire recently went through and picked every team’s best sleeper pick from the 2024 NFL draft. For the Colts, he chose wide receiver Anthony Gould, who Indianapolis took at the front end of the fifth round.

Here is what Farrar had to say about the selection:

“At 5′ 8⅜” and 174 pounds, Gould tested very well at the scouting combine, and that all shows up on tape. Gould will be a slot guy at the next level, and he’ll amplify his place in the position with some nasty foot fakes at the line, and impressive vertical speed. And while he has some juice as a return man, General Manager Chris Ballard sees him as more than just that.”

With impressive 4.39 speed, Gould was a big play threat in the Oregon State offense last season, averaging 16.2 yards per catch, with nearly 40 percent of his receptions going for at least 15 yards.

In the Colts’ offense, Gould can provide another vertical presence that is an important element of the Shane Steichen system. But out of the slot, he is someone who can impact the other levels of the field, particularly when he gets the ball in space, and his YAC abilities can take over.

“He can do some things too, now,” said Shane Steichen after the draft. “He’s had over 1,300 yards receiving last year. He has return ability but he can do some things at wideout as well. So that speed, he’s a 4.33 guy, another speed guy. Obviously, we know Anthony (Richardson) can throw it, so it’s good to get both those guys (Gould and Adonai Mitchell).”

As Farrar alludes to, Gould also brings a dynamic presence to the return game, and that is where his biggest impact may be felt early on. On 27 career punt return attempts in college, Gould scored twice and averaged 15.7 yards per return.

Gould has multiple ways that he can leave his mark on the 2024 Colts team.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire