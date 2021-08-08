WR Andre Roberts thinks Texans will be ‘great’ on special teams in 2021

Receiver Andre Roberts believes the Houston Texans can be “great” on special teams in 2021.

The three-time Pro Bowl returner signed a one-year contract to be with Houston, and he sees the emphasis general manager Nick Caserio, coach David Culley, and special teams coordinator Frank Ross have put on the transition phase of the game.

“Coming here, for me, is just a new opportunity, and like I said, they brought a lot of good special teams guys in here, so I know they’re going to focus on that and we’re going to try to be great this year,” Roberts said.

The Arizona Cardinals 2010 third-round pick from The Citadel has a career 25.8 yards per kickoff return average, which is similar to the starting field position of a touchback.

Roberts views the 25-yard line as “nice” starting field position, but is obviously looking for more.

Said Roberts: “Starting from the 25 is nice, I guess, on kickoff, but starting from the 30, 35, 40, 50-yard line is a lot better.”

Roberts has been to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons, and takes pride in the nominations, including a first-team All-Pro in 2018 with the New York Jets.

“As a player you want to make the All-Pro team, and the Pro Bowl is a bonus, but I take a lot of pride in being the best in the league, and I try to be the top of the league every single year that I’m playing,” Roberts said.

If Roberts can have another Pro Bowl season for the fourth year in a row, it should be enough to help the Texans’ special teams perform at a great level this season.