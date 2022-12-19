WR Amari Cooper eclipses career milestone in win vs. Ravens

Getting the win at home against a divisional rival was not the only milestone worth mentioning from Saturday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. For a certain wide receiver on the Cleveland Browns, a career milestone was met as well as Amari Cooper has eclipsed the 8,000 receiving yards mark in his career as well.

While Cooper only went for 58 yards on four catches on the day, a game that included just four fourth quarter passes as Nick Chubb ground out the clock, he now sits with 8,008 career yards receiving throughout his nine-year career with the Oakland Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and Browns.

With three games to go, Cooper sits just 68 yards from his fifth career 1,000-yard season as well.

One more milestone in Amari's illustrious career 👏 pic.twitter.com/IFq5gBuc9K — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 19, 2022

List

Stock up, stock down following the Browns' win over the Ravens

Browns Ravens

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire