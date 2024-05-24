WR Adonai Mitchell Colts last unsigned draft pick

Eight of the Indianapolis Colts’ nine-member draft class is now under contract. The one player who remains unsigned is wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Now, of course, there is nothing to be concerned about. There are many draft picks who are currently unsigned with their respective teams.

The rookie wage scale sets parameters, based on where the player was drafted, that puts in place a ceiling and a floor for how much each draft pick can earn over their standard four-year contract.

So negotiating is somewhat limited but does center around where the player will fall within that salary range and how much of the deal is guaranteed. For a more detailed look at the rookie wage scale, click here.

Oftentimes, the contract value and the amount of guarantees are largely determined by what players in similar draft spots have agreed to. In Mitchell’s case, he was drafted at 52nd overall, but on either side of him, the closest draft picks that have been signed at picks 46 and 61.

Until picks 50 and 51 lay the groundwork in regards to how much they will earn, Mitchell and his agent might be playing the waiting game.

For an idea, Over the Cap is projecting that Mitchell’s total contract will be worth $7.38 million and include a $2.19 million signing bonus. His projected cap hit for 2024 is just $1.34 million.

As far as a timeline on when Mitchell’s deal could officially be done, Seattle running back Zach Charbonnet was the 52nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Seahawks didn’t officially sign him until July 25th, just before training camp was set to begin.

For a closer look at the rookie deals for the Colts’ other eight selections, follow the links below:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire