WPIAL clinched for May 11, 2021: Handful of baseball bids still on the table

Don Rebel, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·2 min read

May 12—While most WPIAL baseball teams are now done with section play, there are still some that have a section game or two or even three remaining.

Between covid-related shutdowns and the wet weather last week, there are still some playoff berths up for grabs with a couple of play dates left.

Exclusive coverage of the 2021 WPIAL baseball playoffs is only here on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the Playoff Pairings Show on Friday.

Here are the district baseball teams that have clinched a WPIAL playoff berth through Tuesday.

Class 6A

Set with 9 playoff teams — One first round game

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Central Catholic Vikings

Seneca Valley Raiders

Norwin Knights

Hempfield Spartans

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Class 5A

16 of a possible 18 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Franklin Regional Panthers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Gateway Gators

Latrobe Wildcats

Plum Mustangs

Mars Fightin' Planets

Fox Chapel Foxes

Hampton Talbots

South Fayette Lions

West Allegheny Indians

Shaler Titans

Chartiers Valley Colts

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Connellsville Falcons

Peters Township Indians

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Note: Armstrong and Albert Gallatin are still alive.

Class 4A

10 of a possible 16 teams have clinched a playoff berth

North Catholic Trojans

Highlands Golden Rams

Knoch Knights

Indiana Little Indians

Montour Spartans

Blackhawk Cougars

New Castle Red Hurricane

Beaver Bobcats

West Mifflin Titans

Laurel Highlands Mustangs

Note: Burrell, Quaker Valley, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Ringgold, Greensburg Salem are still alive.

Class 3A

Set with 16 playoff teams. No byes, no preliminary round games

Hopewell Vikings

Mohawk Warriors

Ellwood City Wolverines

New Brighton Lions

Avonworth Antelopes

South Park Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Derry Trojans

Deer Lakes Lancers

Valley Vikings

Ligonier Valley Rams

McGuffey Highlanders

Yough Cougars

Brownsville Falcons

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Class 2A

15 of a possible 17 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Carmichaels Mighty Mikes

California Trojans

Beth-Center Bulldogs

Bentworth Bearcats

Shenango Wildcats

Laurel Spartans

Neshannock Lancers

Riverside Panthers

Serra Catholic Eagles

Shady Side Academy Bulldogs

Apollo-Ridge Vikings

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Fort Cherry Rangers

Note: Washington, Northgate, Jeannette are still alive.

Class A

11 of a possible 13 teams have clinched a playoff berth

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Rochester Rams

Union Scotties

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

West Greene Pioneers

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Eden Christian Academy Warriors

Riverview Raiders

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Leechburg Blue Devils

Note: Avella, Cornell, Western Beaver, Monessen are still alive.

