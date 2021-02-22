WPIAL bracketology: HSSN's Chris Harlan, Don Rebel forecast girls basketball playoff seeds
Feb. 22—The WPIAL basketball regular season is entering its final days, but there's no need for playoff scenarios this winter.
There are no win-and-you're-in games this week. No anxious moments for players and coaches on the bubble, knowing their postseason fate rests in hands of others.
This year, there's no bubble.
The WPIAL will hold an open tournament in all six classifications this season with all teams choosing to take part. The deadline to join was Thursday, and the vast majority of schools decided to participate.
The big question now: Where will teams be seeded?
The WPIAL basketball committee will meet Tuesday to pair the tournament. Those brackets will be announced at 7 p.m. that night on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
The WPIAL chose an open tournament because covid-related cancellations made it nearly impossible to identify playoff qualifiers from unbalanced standings.
Here's an early look at what the girls brackets could look like, according to TribLive HSSN's Don Rebel and Chris Harlan. The teams that opted out are not included.
There's a full slate of games Monday night, some that have seeding implications, so this list will see some updates again before Tuesday.
Class 6A (15 teams)
Don Rebel's bracket
First round
No. 1 North Allegheny — bye
No. 8 Peters Township vs. No. 9 Pine-Richland
No. 4 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 13 Shaler
No. 5 Norwin vs. No. 12 Canon-McMillan
No. 2 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 15 North Hills
No. 7 Butler vs. No. 10 Baldwin
No. 3 Bethel Park vs. No. 14 Seneca Valley
No. 6 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 11 Hempfield
Don's take: Some good teams near the top, but North Allegheny is the heavy favorite to repeat despite a 30-game win streak ending in a loss to Trinity on Saturday. Norwin could help its cause with a win over North Allegheny on Monday. Trying to figure out seeds 3 through 6 is tough. It would have helped if Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon played each other. Bethel Park gets the edge with losses to No. 2 USC (twice) and 5A No. 1 Trinity.
Chris Harlan's bracket
First round
No. 1 North Allegheny — bye
No. 8 Butler vs. No. 9 Baldwin
No. 4 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 13 Seneca Valley
No. 5 Norwin vs. No. 12 Hempfield
No. 2 Upper St. Clair vs. No. 15 North Hills
No. 7 Peters Township vs. No. 10 Pine-Richland
No. 3 Bethel Park vs. No. 14 Canon-McMillan
No. 6 Penn-Trafford vs. No. 11 Shaler
Chris' take: Mt. Lebanon didn't play Upper St. Clair or Bethel Park in the regular season because of their schools' conflicting mask policies. However, to participate in the WPIAL playoffs, teams must agree to play opponents with varying mask policies. Norwin could improve its seed with a win Monday against North Allegheny. The Knights lost the first matchup by 16 points. No Class 6A teams opted out of the playoffs.
Class 5A (26 teams)
Don Rebel's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Trinity — bye
No. 16 Moon vs. No. 17 Indiana
No. 8 Fox Chapel vs. No. 25 Ringgold
No. 9 Penn Hills vs. No. 24 Kiski Area
No. 4 Woodland Hills — bye
No. 13 Armstrong vs. No. 20 Connellsville
No. 5 Latrobe — bye
No. 12 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 21 Greensburg Salem
No. 2 Chartiers Valley — bye
No. 15 Mars vs. No. 18 Lincoln Park
No. 7 McKeesport vs. No. 26 Uniontown
No. 10 Oakland Catholic vs. No. 23 Franklin Regional
No. 3 Hampton — bye
No. 14 Plum vs. No. 19 Gateway
No. 6 Thomas Jefferson — bye
No. 11 South Fayette vs. No. 22 Laurel Highlands
Don's take: By far, the toughest bracket to put together. You could make a good argument for 10 teams to be slotted in at No. 3. This team beat that team twice, but lost to this team and that team. That is the common theme between seeds 3 and 12. I gave an edge to Hampton, Woodland Hills and Latrobe as leaders or co-leaders of their section. Thomas Jefferson was next because of their tough out-of-section schedule. When you decide to play quality 6A teams on your schedule instead of opponents from smaller classifications, to me, that's an advantage when all things else are equal. Then I got my vintage Montreal Expos hat and started pulling names out.
Chris Harlan's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Trinity — bye
No. 16 Mars vs. No. 17 Connellsville
No. 8 McKeesport vs. No. 25 Uniontown
No. 9 Fox Chapel vs. No. 24 Laurel Highlands
No. 4 Woodland Hills — bye
No. 13 Albert Gallatin vs. No. 20 Lincoln Park
No. 5 Oakland Catholic — bye
No. 12 Plum vs. No. 21 Greensburg Salem
No. 2 Chartiers Valley — bye
No. 15 Penn Hills vs. No. 18 Indiana
No. 7 Latrobe vs. No. 26 Kiski Area
No. 10 South Fayette vs. No. 23 Franklin Regional
No. 3 Thomas Jefferson — bye
No. 14 Moon vs. No. 19 Gateway
No. 6 Hampton — bye
No. 11 Armstrong vs. No. 22 Ringgold
Chris' take: The WPIAL basketball committee will spend a lot of time here. This was the hardest bracket to seed, boys or girls. Trinity solidified its spot as the No. 1 seed with nonsection wins over Chartiers Valley and North Allegheny. Chartiers Valley is a lock for the No. 2 seed. But then it gets confusing. In Section 2, for example, Hampton (13-4) leads, but the Talbots lost twice to Fox Chapel (9-7), which lost twice to Armstrong (8-4), which lost its only meeting so far with Hampton. Woodland Hills (9-4), Latrobe (10-2) and McKeesport (14-3) are mapping out a similar scenario in Section 4. And then Oakland Catholic (9-8) added another wrinkle by upsetting Chartiers Valley last week. West Allegheny opted out of the playoffs.
Class 4A (19 teams)
Don Rebel's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Beaver — bye
No. 16 New Castle vs. No. 17 Highlands
No. 8 Montour — bye
No. 9 Deer Lakes — bye
No. 4 Knoch — bye
No. 13 Central Valley — bye
No. 5 Blackhawk — bye
No. 12 Mt. Pleasant — bye
No. 2 Southmoreland — bye
No. 15 Burrell vs. No. 18 Ambridge
No. 7 West Mifflin — bye
No. 10 Belle Vernon — bye
No. 3 Quaker Valley — bye
No. 14 Hopewell vs. No. 19 Yough
No. 6 Freeport — bye
No. 11 Elizabeth Forward — bye
Don's take: With North Catholic moving down to 3A after four straight 4A championships, this field became wide open after realignment. However after settling for silver in 3A a year ago, Beaver has moved up and looks like the clear choice for the team to beat. A lot of new faces are looking to add that elusive pot of gold from girls 4A. Last year's runner-up, Southmoreland, gets the nod at No. 2 while Quaker Valley has earned a spot on the opposite side with two tough losses to Beaver. A West Mifflin win over Southmoreland gives the Titans the No. 7 seed, beating out Montour and Deer Lakes.
Chris Harlan's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Beaver — bye
No. 16 Mt. Pleasant vs. No. 17 Burrell
No. 8 Belle Vernon — bye
No. 9 Deer Lakes — bye
No. 4 Knoch — bye
No. 13 Hopewell — bye
No. 5 Blackhawk — bye
No. 12 Central Valley — bye
No. 2 Quaker Valley — bye
No. 15 Highlands vs. No. 18 Ambridge
No. 7 West Mifflin — bye
No. 10 Montour — bye
No. 3 Southmoreland — bye
No. 14 New Castle vs. No. 19 Yough
No. 6 Freeport — bye
No. 11 Elizabeth Forward — bye
Chris' take: Beaver (14-0) finished first and Quaker Valley (11-4) second in Section 2, but they might be the two best teams in WPIAL Class 4A this season. Would the WPIAL basketball committee give the No. 2 seed to the second-place Quakers? Or does that belong to Section 3 champion Southmoreland (13-3), the WPIAL runner-up a season ago? QV lost twice to Beaver, but by nine points combined. Knoch faced a temporary late-season shutdown but is still in position for the fourth seed. Derry, Ligonier Valley and Valley opted out.
Class 3A (18 teams)
Don Rebel's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 16 Steel Valley vs. No. 17 Brownsville
No. 15 Washington vs. No. 18 South Allegheny
First round
No. 1 North Catholic vs. Steel Valley/Brownsville winner
No. 8 Waynesburg vs. No. 9 East Allegheny
No. 4 South Park vs. No. 13 Ellwood City
No. 5 Laurel vs. No. 12 Charleroi
No. 2 Brentwood vs. Washington/South Allegheny winner
No. 7 Avonworth vs. No. 10 Freedom
No. 3 Mohawk vs. No. 14 McGuffey
No. 6 Keystone Oaks vs. No. 11 Beaver Falls
Don's take: After four straight 4A titles, North Catholic has been No. 1 in 3A since realignment. The list is not long of possible Trojans slayers, thus making the possibilities of dark horses or Cinderellas a long shot in this particular open tournament. Two of the biggest threats for North Catholic might be section foes Mohawk and Laurel. Brentwood gets the two with a perfect regular season...thus far. Keystone Oaks rises the ladder to No. 6 with five wins in its last six games.
Chris Harlan's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 16 Beaver Falls vs. No. 17 South Allegheny
No. 15 Steel Valley vs. No. 18 Brownsville
First round
No. 1 North Catholic vs. Beaver Falls/South Allegheny winner
No. 8 Avonworth vs. No. 9 Freedom
No. 4 South Park vs. No. 13 Ellwood City
No. 5 Laurel vs. No. 12 McGuffey
No. 2 Mohawk vs. Steel Valley/Brownsville winner
No. 7 Keystone Oaks vs. No. 10 Charleroi
No. 3 Brentwood vs. No. 14 Washington
No. 6 Waynesburg vs. No. 11 East Allegheny
Chris' take: North Catholic (14-2) won four consecutive WPIAL Class 4A titles before dropping this season to 3A. The Trojanettes share a section with Mohawk (13-2) and Laurel (14-2) and have one regular-season game left against each. Brentwood (11-0) is undefeated and alone atop Section 3. South Park (9-2) hosts Waynesburg (11-4) on Wednesday. Bentworth, Shady Side Academy and Riverside opted out.
Class 2A (21 teams)
Don Rebel's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Serra Catholic — bye
No. 16 Aliquippa vs. No. 17 Springdale
No. 8 California — bye
No. 9 Fort Cherry — bye
No. 4 Winchester Thurston — bye
No. 13 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 20 Jeannette
No. 5 Burgettstown — bye
No. 12 Seton LaSalle vs. No. 21 Northgate
No. 2 Neshannock — bye
No. 15 Sto-Rox vs. No. 18 South Side
No. 7 Shenango — bye
No. 10 Apollo-Ridge — bye
No. 3 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — bye
No. 14 Carlynton vs. No. 19 Frazier
No. 6 Sewickley Academy — bye
No. 11 Greensburg Central Catholic — bye
Don's take: This might be the most wide open girls basketball field. There are some very good teams, but none of the top teams are dominant. Section 1 is the deepest and best overall section in the class with the possibility of OLSH, Neshannock and Sewickley Academy all finishing with two section losses. Therefore we use a little creative bracketing here with the possibility of those three and fellow section foe Shenango facing each other in the quarterfinals in the bottom half of the bracket. Winchester Thurston has yet to lose to a 2A opponent, although it only faced seven of them.
Chris Harlan's bracket
Preliminary round
No. 1 Serra Catholic — bye
No. 16 South Side vs. No. 17 Carlynton
No. 8 California — bye
No. 9 Fort Cherry — bye
No. 4 Burgettstown — bye
No. 13 Chartiers-Houston vs. No. 20 Jeannette
No. 5 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — bye
No. 12 Apollo-Ridge vs. No. 21 Northgate
No. 2 Winchester Thurston — bye
No. 15 Aliquippa vs. No. 18 Springdale
No. 7 Shenango — bye
No. 10 Greensburg Central Catholic — bye
No. 3 Neshannock — bye
No. 14 Sto-Rox vs. No. 19 Frazier
No. 6 Sewickley Academy — bye
No. 11 Seton LaSalle — bye
Chris' take: Serra Catholic, Winchester Thurston and Burgettstown are all undefeated in their sections. Neshannock has two losses, but Section 1 likely was the deepest of the four Class 2A sections. Neshannock (13-2), OLSH (11-4), Sewickley Academy (10-5) and Shenango (14-6) all have double-digit win totals. Beth-Center, Carmichaels and New Brighton opted out.
Class A (13 teams)
Don Rebel's bracket
First round
No. 1 Rochester — bye
No. 8 St. Joseph vs. No. 9 Avella
No. 4 Aquinas Academy vs. No. 13 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 5 Clairton vs. No. 12 Mapletown
No. 2 West Greene — bye
No. 7 Monessen vs. No. 10 Union
No. 3 Eden Christian — bye
No. 6 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 11 Riverview
Don's take: Kudos to two-time defending Class A champion Rochester for loading up and playing anybody and everybody outside of its section, including defending champions Bishop Canevin (in section), Mohawk and Chartiers Valley. West Greene is hoping not to be the WPIAL runner-up for a fifth straight year. Eden gets the nod over Aquinas after beating them earlier this season. Clairton finishing strong on a third straight double-digit win season edges out defending 2A champ Bishop Canevin and Monessen for No. 5 seed.
Chris Harlan's bracket
First round
No. 1 Rochester — bye
No. 8 Monessen vs. No. 9 Riverview
No. 4 Aquinas Academy vs. No. 13 Jefferson-Morgan
No. 5 Bishop Canevin vs. No. 12 Mapletown
No. 2 West Greene — bye
No. 7 Avella vs. No. 10 St. Joseph
No. 3 Eden Christian — bye
No. 6 Clairton vs. No. 11 Union
Chris' take: This is the smallest WPIAL bracket with only 13 teams after Cornell, Geibel Catholic, Leechburg and Propel Andrew Street opted out. Rochester, West Greene and Aquinas Academy are all undefeated in their sections. Rochester and West Greene, familiar foes in the WPIAL finals, are Nos. 1 and 2 again in this year's bracket.
