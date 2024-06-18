Wozniacki loses on grass-court return in Birmingham

Caroline Wozniacki has won 30 WTA singles titles [Getty Images]

Caroline Wozniacki's first match on a grass court in five years ended in defeat by Elise Mertens at the Birmingham Classic.

Former world number one Wozniacki, who won the Australian Open in 2018, lost 6-4 6-1 to Belgian fifth seed Mertens.

Denmark's Wozniacki, 33, returned to tennis last year, three and a half years after she retired at the 2020 Australian Open.

In Berlin, four-time major winner Naomi Osaka lost 6-4 3-6 6-3 to Chinese sixth seed Zheng Qinwen.

Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Amelia Rajecki are among the British players in action in Birmingham later on Tuesday.

British women's number one Boulter, who retained her Nottingham Open title on Sunday, starts against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina, while Dart meets Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

Watson faces Czech eighth seed Marie Bouzkova, and 22-year-old Rajecki contests her first WTA main draw match against Russian Diana Shnaider.

Wozniacki 'hoping for the best' over Wimbledon wildcard

Wozniacki, who made her return to Grand Slam action at the 2023 US Open, has requested a wildcard from Wimbledon in the hope of competing at the All England Club for the first time since 2019.

"We'll see what happens, I'm hoping for the best," Wozniacki said before her first-round exit in Birmingham.

"I have so many special memories. I won junior Wimbledon back in 2005, so it's a long time ago.

"There's something so special about playing on Wimbledon's Centre Court that you can't replicate anywhere else."

Wozniacki is also set to appear at her fourth Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

At the Berlin Open, 21-year-old Zheng hit a season-leading 23 aces to overcome Osaka in three sets.

Osaka, whose appearance at this year's Australian Open was her first Slam since the 2022 US Open, reached the quarter-finals at her first grass-court tournament of the year in 's-Hertogenbosch last week.