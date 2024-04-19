Wouter Burger passed fit to face Plymouth Argyle
Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger will be available for Saturday's game vs Plymouth Argyle at the Bet365 Stadium.
The Dutchman was substituted off in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday following a head collision, but tests since have shown no sign of concussion.
Junior Tchamadeu is also edging closer to a first team return after playing 45 minutes for the U21's in their recent 3-0 defeat to Leicester City.
However, Ryan Mmaee, Lynden Gooch and Ben Pearson all remain out on the sidelines with their own respective hamstring injuries.