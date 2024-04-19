Wouter Burger passed fit to face Plymouth Argyle

[Getty Images]

Stoke City midfielder Wouter Burger will be available for Saturday's game vs Plymouth Argyle at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Dutchman was substituted off in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday following a head collision, but tests since have shown no sign of concussion.

Junior Tchamadeu is also edging closer to a first team return after playing 45 minutes for the U21's in their recent 3-0 defeat to Leicester City.

However, Ryan Mmaee, Lynden Gooch and Ben Pearson all remain out on the sidelines with their own respective hamstring injuries.