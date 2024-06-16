Wout Weghorst comes off the bench to win it for Netherlands against Poland

Wout Weghorst roars in delight after scoring a late winner for the Dutch in Hamburg - Getty Images/Ronny Hartmann

When in doubt, stick on Wout. This was threatening to be one of those occasions when Dutch pre-tournament fears about where the goals were going to come from in Germany seemed well founded.

Ronald Koeman’s side had dominated and created enough opportunities to win a couple of games.

And yet, by the time Wout Weghorst was introduced in the 81st minute in a last throw of the dice from the Netherlands coach, the statistics revealed Poland, incredibly, had managed one more shot on target, despite attempting 13 fewer efforts on goal and spending much of the second half pinned in their own half.

To suggest the Dutch were wasteful barely did justice to the number of golden chances they squandered. And then the big man came on.

WOUT! There he is 🎶pic.twitter.com/SRHNawK56e — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 16, 2024

Louis van Gaal had turned to Weghorst in his moment of need in the World Cup quarter-finals against Argentina in Qatar. Two nil down with 12 minutes go and heading home, Weghorst scored twice, including a dramatic equaliser in the 11th minute of stoppage time, to take the game to extra-time. The Dutch would eventually lose on penalties, albeit not before Weghorst had scored his spot-kick in the shoot-out.

So Weghorst, as derided as he has been, has form for rescue missions. And here he was again, the Netherlands No 9, Manchester United’s former stop-gap striker – all 6ft 5in of him – sent on to save his country’s bacon.

And he did just that, latching on to Nathan Ake’s deflected pass to steal ahead of his man and lash home a left-foot shot from just outside the six-yard box only two minutes after coming on to spark delirium among the army of orange-clad supporters.

Weghorst is, remarkably, still a Burnley player but plies his trade at Hoffenheim so Germany is a home from home for him these days and he certainly looked it here.

Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Adam Buksa’s opener for Poland with a deflected strike but was also guilty of missed chances.

Weghorst

Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates - Getty Images Europe

04:01 PM BST

Wout

The claw of fury: Wout Weghorst - CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:55 PM BST

Full time: Poland 1 Netherlands 2

Exciting match! The Netherlands cling on. They had 21 shots but only hit the target with four of them, this should really have been more comfortable. But the Dutch were wasteful and the Poles ran themselves ragged, and had some good counter-punching moments themselves. Best side won.

Two ways of looking at the Dutch performance: excellent movement and passing will cause anyone problems. Or wasteful, mentally lightweight and lacking a quality finisher.

Third way of looking at it is simply to say WOUT WEGHORST.

The winner, Wout Weghorst - AFP via Getty Images

03:53 PM BST

90+ mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 2

Stinging long range effort from Poland but the young Dutch keeper is equal to it, and that is the end of the match.

03:52 PM BST

90 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 2

Ah that was really close. Waws that the moment? Moder has a crisp shot. Verbruggen does well.

Five minutes added.



03:47 PM BST

88 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 2

So close Poland! Świderski gets in front of his man and draws an excellent save, Piotrowski cannot do anything with a follow up narrow angle.

03:44 PM BST

86 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 2

Nathan Ake is coming off. Van der Ven on. Dutch have a long throw to defend. They do.

03:41 PM BST

GOAL! Poland 1 Netherlands 2 (Weghorst 83)

Never mind all your slick movement and your tricky patterns, the penny finally drops for the Netherlands as they feed Wout Weghorst, he finds a little bit of space in the area, he holds off his man, and he sticks it in the net. Yes Wout.

03:40 PM BST

GIE IT TO THE BIG MAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Weghorst does what the others could not and sticksh it in the onion bagsh

03:37 PM BST

80 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

WOUUUUTTTT WEGHORST.

Koeman’s had enough of Depay and Gakpo flipping around and the big man is to be wheeled into position. And presumably they get to bring on another sub as well, albeit that Weghorst looks so massive that you could make a Gakpo and a Depay out of him.

03:36 PM BST

77 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Depay with a swinging corner. De Vrij heads it over.

03:31 PM BST

74 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

This feels like a mental challenge as much as a football one now for Netherlands. They should have wrapped this up an hour ago and be enjoying a schmoke and a pancakesh. Instead, this could go either way and I would not back against Poland pinching it.

20 shots. Twenty! They’ve only hit the target three times.

03:28 PM BST

71 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

91 % passing accuracy for the Dutch on something like 440 passes.

03:27 PM BST

68 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

And again! There’s that man Denzel finding acres but once again he cannot slip it through. Netherlands piling on the pressure.

03:22 PM BST

64 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Dumfries again down the right. Surely the Inter man has to nail a cross or shot soon? Not quite accurate enough so far.

03:19 PM BST

60 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Poland now, suddenly, the side asking all the questions.

Koeman takes off Xavi Simons, who should have contributed more. Also Veerman.

Wijnaldum is on. Malen too.

03:17 PM BST

58 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Kiwior gathers the ball from a long pass, nicely controlled. Certainly finding a bit of space down the right. Controls it and fires at goal. Handy save from Verbruggen. Zielinski with the follow up but ehe but nah. That was the first Poland attacking moment of note for a while.

03:16 PM BST

55 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Poland have done a lot of running. Urbański and Romanczuk are taken off.

03:12 PM BST

53 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

How many more chances? Gakpo sent through, maybe he goes himself, but instead he checks and slips it to his colleague X Simons. He shoots wide. That was poor.

03:08 PM BST

48 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Reijnders has a a cracks. Kiwior gets his body in the way. Now Memphis Depay has an effort.

03:04 PM BST

47 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Ake again making super progress down the left, crossing.

03:03 PM BST

46 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

We are off in the second half, Hamburg sunshine. And the Dutch are at it again! Denzel rises mightily at the back stick and nods it back across, the ball crying out for a final touch. W. Szczęsny with another handy save.

Szymański off at HT for the Poles. Moder on.

02:57 PM BST

Gakpo

scored one, should have been more.

Cody Gakpo: wants more - AFP

02:54 PM BST

Ake great, but should Netherlands be home and dry?

“Holland could and probably should have had this game sewn up already. The 1-1 scoreline greatly flatters Poland. Depay has had two excellent chances and goalscorer Gakpo could have at least one more. Reijnders should have hit the target too when rolling a shot wide early in the game. The best player on the pitch has arguably been Nathan Ake, who is heavily involved in building the Dutch attacks from left back. His passing has been superb.”

02:48 PM BST

Half time: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Exciting, enjoyable half! Netherlands had countless good attacking moments but should have been a bit more clinical. Poland will be proud of how they have hung in.

02:47 PM BST

45 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Sooooo close! Depay receives a long diagonal pass - a peach from Ake - and controls it beautifully, shades of Bergkamp, D there. But Memphis cannot find the finish to match and he drills it narrowly wide.

That’s going to be the last action of the first half.

02:44 PM BST

43 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

The Netherlands have had TWELVE shots already but have hit the target with only three. Will that come back to haunt them?

02:43 PM BST

42 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

And that should have been it! Really good link up between Ake and Simons down the left, cut inside to Gakpo, who ought to have done better with his first time finish.

02:42 PM BST

Fancy him for another actually

Cody Gakpo has now scored the same amount of goals for the Netherlands as Ryan Babel, Mark van Bommel and Philip Cocu.



He moves into double figures. 🔟#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/LWGdYSGnyZ — Squawka (@Squawka) June 16, 2024

02:39 PM BST

35 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

Really enjoying this game, loads of action, both sides having a go. Poland are having a decent passage of play.

02:34 PM BST

The aforementioned headband

02:33 PM BST

31 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 1

But the Poles come right back at them, this is a good open game. Kiwior getting forward well and asking the question.

02:30 PM BST

GOAL! Poland 1 Netherlands 1 (Gakpo 29)

That’s more reflective of the balance of play. Gakpo has been at the heart of everything, he cuts inside from the left and hits a shot at goal. It takes a deflection and absolutely no chance for the keeper.

02:29 PM BST

26 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 0

21 years and 303 days old 👶



Bart Verbruggen is the youngest male goalkeeper to start a game at the Euros in 60 years 🧤 pic.twitter.com/bF85NgIeA3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 16, 2024

02:25 PM BST

25 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 0

Excellent football from Netherlands again, the marauding Reijnders has to settle for a corner thanks to a superb intervention from Zieliński. Nearly through again. Corner comes to nothing.

02:24 PM BST

24 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 0

I’m already starting to wonder if this might turn into a “one of those days” days for the Netherlands. Yet another break, they are certainly opening Poland up frequently, but now Memphis Depay wastes the moment when he crosses/shoots/whatever inaccurately.

02:22 PM BST

22 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 0

Xavi Simons gather and looks to be weaving his way through when he slips, but the ball drops kindly for Memphis Depay. The former United man lashes the ball over the crossbar. He ought to have done better.

02:20 PM BST

19 mins: Poland 1 Netherlands 0

Netherlands nearly hit back straight away from a corner of their own, it’s Virgil van Dijk who meets the ball with a volley. Good tekkers but a bit too close to the keeper. Szczęsny beats it away.

02:18 PM BST

GOAL! Poland 1 Netherlands 0 (Buksa 16)

Poland have a corner, it’s nicely whipped in from Zieliński, and the Dutch marking is all over the shop. One for the “zonal marking” ex pros to get stuck into. Buksa is allowed to rise, basically unopposed, and glance the header past the keeper. Nicely done!

02:16 PM BST

15 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

Veerman goes in the book for a foul and, I think, the ref - who looks a busy sort - has taken the name of Reijnders as well. Not certain about the latter. But he’s had a word.

02:13 PM BST

13 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

Poland break and this looks dangerous but the Netherlands are playing a high defensive line and the offside trap works well.

02:11 PM BST

11 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

Now here’s a stat for you - this is the first time since 2008 that the Netherlands have fielded a team without an Ajax player in it. In fact, it’s only the 12th time that has ever happened.

02:10 PM BST

10 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

Gakpo continuing to cause all sorts. And now a cross comes in for Reijnders, low, he hits a strike but he should have hit the target there.

02:09 PM BST

9 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

So, let’s talk about Memphis Depay and that headband of his. You’ve got to fancy yourself when you don a strapping white head band with your No. 10 emblazoned in gold lettering on it. It’s the Euros, Memphis, not Wimbledon but then the man is only five goals short of equalling Robin van Persie’s national record of 50 goals

02:08 PM BST

Teams again by the way

Poland: Szczesny, Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior, Frankowski, Zielinski, Romanchuk, Zalewski, Sebastian Szymanski, Buksa, Urbanski. Subs: Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz, Piotrowski, Swiderski, Moder, Lewandowski, Grosicki, Skorupski, Puchacz, Damian Szymanski, Bereszynski, Bulka, Piatek, Slisz, Skoras.

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Veerman, Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo, Depay. Subs: Geertruida, de Ligt, Wijnaldum, Weghorst, Frimpong, Bijlow, van de Ven, Blind, Malen, Maatsen, Zirkzee, Flekken, Bergwijn, Gravenberch.

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

02:06 PM BST

6 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

Dumfries is getting a lot of joy galloping down that right flank. Holland’s movement is super. Poland in a low block but it’s already backs to the wall stuff.

02:05 PM BST

4 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

Gakpo is causing a lot of problems, wriggling through once again. Excellent movement. Excellent atmosphere in the stands by the way as well.

02:03 PM BST

PA cut down in his prime

The poor PA has been stopped in his tracks. All excited about doing a countdown from 10 to kick off and referee Artur Dias goes and steals his thunder by blowing his whistle to start the match with our German friend still stuck on 5.

02:02 PM BST

2 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

Cody Gakpo is at it right away, comes near side, hits the target. Corner.

02:01 PM BST

1 mins: Poland 0 Netherlands 0

The Dutch have the ball early on. Memphis Depay, in a headband, looking to get busy down the right wing.

02:00 PM BST

Netherlands

are in a navy strips with orange trim. Poland in their more familiar white shirt red short.

01:58 PM BST

Polska lads

looking bang up for it, passionate singing of the anthem.

“Poland has not yet perished, So long as we still live. What the foreign force has taken from us, We shall with sabre retrieve.”

Woof. They’re not messing about.

01:55 PM BST

Anthem time!

The Netherlands to play first.

01:55 PM BST

I’d need longer

to look it up than I currently have but I wonder when the Dutchers last sent out a tournament XI without a player from Ajax.

01:53 PM BST

The teams are in the tunnel

Two magnificent nations, wish them both the very best. Hard to see Poland getting something but you never know.

01:47 PM BST

Scene of one of Koeman’s greatest moments

Hamburg will bring back happy memories for the Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman. It was here, at the Volksparkstadion 36 years ago that Koeman helped inspire the Netherlands to a famous comeback win in the semi finals of Euro 88 against old enemy West Germany. Koeman converted the 74th minute penalty that cancelled out Lothar Matthaus’ opener and then found Jan Wouters, who rolled through a pass for Marco van Basten to claim a dramatic winner two minutes from time.

Arguably more famous than his contribution on the pitch, though, was Koeman’s post-match celebration. Having swapped shirts with Germany’s Olaf Thon, Koeman delighted the Dutch fans by pretending to wipe his backside with it. Asked later if he regretted his actions, Koeman said not. He’ll hope for another memorable result against Poland today, although hopefully there are no such provocative celebrations this time if he does win.

01:44 PM BST

Poland fans

Poland are winless in their past 12 meetings with Netherlands in all competitions - Getty Images/Leszek Szymanski

01:29 PM BST

Cometh the hour, cometh the Buksa

Unheralded Adam Buksa is entrusted with leading Poland’s attack in the absence of talisman Robert Lewandowski as they take on the Netherlands in the opening Group D clash at the European Championship in Germany.

The 27-year-old Buksa has six goals in 18 appearances and has some enormous boots to fill after Lewandowski, with 82 goals in 150 appearances for Poland, went off with a right thigh injury against Turkey in a friendly last Monday.

Kacper Urbanski, 19, makes his first start for Poland on the flank after only two appearances as a substitute, having won his first cap in the warm-up friendlies earlier this month.

The Dutch, hit by injuries in the midfield, will have the relatively inexperienced Tijjani Reijnders in a playmaking role with Joey Veerman behind him in the centre of their line-up but there were no surprises in coach Ronald Koeman’s selection.

01:27 PM BST

Video of the Hamburg shooting incident

Warning: contains violence.

01:26 PM BST

Transfer target Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United and Arsenal fans may be hoping to get a glimpse of Joshua Zirkzee for the Netherlands against Poland today. The Bologna striker was a late call-up to Ronald Koeman’s Dutch squad and does not make the starting XI but he’s of serious interest to United this summer and a player Arsenal have been monitoring for a while. He’s got a £33.8m release clause in his contract.

01:04 PM BST

The teams

Poland: Szczesny, Bednarek, Salamon, Kiwior, Frankowski, Zielinski, Romanchuk, Zalewski, Sebastian Szymanski, Buksa, Urbanski. Subs: Dawidowicz, Walukiewicz, Piotrowski, Swiderski, Moder, Lewandowski, Grosicki, Skorupski, Puchacz, Damian Szymanski, Bereszynski, Bulka, Piatek, Slisz, Skoras.

Netherlands: Verbruggen, Dumfries, de Vrij, van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Veerman, Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo, Depay. Subs: Geertruida, de Ligt, Wijnaldum, Weghorst, Frimpong, Bijlow, van de Ven, Blind, Malen, Maatsen, Zirkzee, Flekken, Bergwijn, Gravenberch.

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

12:49 PM BST

Dutch rozzers at work

Dutch police

12:46 PM BST

Poland vs Netherlands match predictor

12:45 PM BST

More on police incident from James Ducker

A major police operation has been launched in central Hamburg after a man with an axe threatened police officers.

Hamburg police say they shot and seriously injured the man, who is currently receiving medical treatment.

In a statement on X, Hamburg police said: “There is currently a major police operation.

“According to initial findings, a person threatened police officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device. The police then used their firearms.

“The attacker was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The incident is said to have taken place around 12.30pm local time on Silbersackstrasse near a fanzone for supporters of the Netherlands national team, who are due to face Poland in their opening Group D game at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion on Sunday afternoon.

According to eyewitness accounts, four loud bangs were heard and then scores of riot police moved in. Police have closed the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, not far from the fan zone where thousands of Holland fans are congregating.

The German newspaper Bild have reported that the incendiary device was a “Molotov cocktail” in the attacker’s backpack. According to reports, the man was hit in the leg.

12:38 PM BST

Incident in Hamburg

12:36 PM BST

Ronald Koeman insists Netherlands have tournament chance

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of the fifth game in Euro 2024, in which the always-watchable Netherlands take on the always-okayish Poland. For several years the Polish team has been summed up, perhaps not totally fairly, as Robert Lewandowski plus ten other guys.

But I’m afraid to say that on this occasion, it’s just 11 guys. The great man, now 35, has gone in the hamstring and will not play today. Indeed, there is suggestion that he will miss all of the group stages, although manager Michal Probierz has sounded an optimistic note by suggesting “Robert will probably join the team for the match against Austria. There is progress in his treatment. The medical staff are doing everything to get him back on his feet.” No doubt.

The Dutch have injury woes of their own ahead of this group D match in Hamburg: Barcelona’s brilliant Frenkie de Jong (ankle) pulled out of the Euros squad late and Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (groin) will also not be seen in action at the Volksparkstadion.

That notwithstanding, Ronald Koeman reckons that his lads are in with a decent shout this time. “In my opinion, there is not a big favourite. Maybe the French team a little bit more than the rest because they have a lot of experience, they have won already big tournaments. But I think it will be an open fight between different nations. And one of them is Holland.”

Obviously a huge blow to lose de Jong, a genuine talent, but they have called up Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Borussia Dortmund wing-back Ian Maatsen. Zirkzee was at Disney World in Florida when he got the call! Perhaps he can sprinkle some Disney magic on proceedings: the Poles certainly need some against this opponent. Poland have not beaten the Netherlands in 12 attempts, you have to go back to 1980 for a triumph over the Dutchers. The sides have not met at a tournament before.

Poland, sorry to say, tend to be making up the numbers at the Euros, they have qualified for the last five renewals including this one but they have only won two of 12 group games.

Three times out of four they have finished bottom of their group. With mighty France also in group D you’d imagine that they need something here and something against Austria to snap that streak. As for the Netherlands, they look less mercurial than Dutch sides of old but they still have a raft of quality players at top continental clubs, led of course by Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, Nathan Age of Man City, Matthijs de Ligt of the much-loved German megacorp Brian Munchen and the superbly named Denzel Dumfries of Internazionale.