Wout van Aert sprints to victory on opening stage at Tirreno-Adriatico

John MacLeary
·1 min read
Wout van Aert — Wout van Aert sprints to victory on opening stage at Tirreno-Adriatico - AP

Wednesday March 10 — Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore, 156km

Wout van Aert won the bunch sprint finish at the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on Wednesday to claim his first win of the year in what was only the second road race of the season for the Jumbo-Visma rider.

Having missed out on a podium place at last weekend's Strade Bianche, some had suggested the Belgian all-rounder had lost some of the form that made him one of the world's best riders in 2020. However, after beating specialist sprinters Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) it would appear Van Aert is in fine form.

While most had assumed Van Aert was using Tirreno-Adriatico as preparation for his title defence at Milan-Sanremo on March 20, he suggested on Wednesday that he may also be targeting the general classification at the Italia stage race. "For sure I think today and at Strade Bianche we saw a strong [Jumbo-Visma] team," Van Aert said.

"We're in high spirits and big motivation for this week; starting with a win is perfect for the GC [general classification]. We'll see what the next stages bring but we’ve already achieved one goal today."

Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, finished safely in the bunch a handful of places up from Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Egan Bernal. While Thomas is scheduled to make a return to the Tour this summer, it is understood the Colombian Bernal will lead the team's general classification ambitions at the Giro d'Italia in May.

