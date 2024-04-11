Wout van Aert to miss Giro d'Italia through injury after heavy crash

Wout van Aert has nine individual Tour de France stage wins [Getty Images]

Wout van Aert will not take part in this year's Giro d'Italia as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a crash last month.

Van Aert, 29, broke his collarbone and several ribs at the Dwars door Vlaanderen one-day race in Belgium.

He had been set to make his Giro debut, but could return in time for this summer's Paris Olympics.

In a video message, Van Aert said his "ribs are still a limiting factor" and "at this point I cannot train at all".

Van Aert had to withdraw from the recent Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix classics, and will also miss the Amstel Gold Race, taking place from 14 April.

The Visma-Lease A Bike rider said a "lot of injuries are quite good" but conceded it was "a big shame" not to be taking part in the Giro, which starts 4 May.

"I'm really disappointed to miss my second big goal of the season but at this moment I need to prioritise my health and I need to give my body the time to recover," he said.

Van Aert, a nine-time Tour de France stage winner, is one of the favourites for the gold medal in the individual time trial and the 273km road race at the Olympics.

France's Christophe Laporte will replace Van Aert in Visma's Giro team.