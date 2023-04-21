Wout van Aert goes on mammoth bikepacking trip on racing break

Wout van Aert's bikepacking trip

Wout van Aert may have taken a break from racing following the conclusion of his spring Classics campaign at Paris-Roubaix earlier this month. However, the Jumbo-Visma star has opted for a bikepacking holiday in France rather than time on a sunny beach.

The Belgian has broken out the gravel bike for a trip to the Champagne region this week, logging a pair of seven-hour rides on his holiday so far.

Van Aert broke out the Cervelo Aspero-5 gravel bike, the company's light and racy gravel entry, for the trip with three of his riding friends, riding 170km south across Belgium from Herentals to Darbuy on Wednesday for the first leg of the holiday.

The group took in gravel and off-road sections on the ride, with Van Aert's bike equipped with fully stocked handlebar, saddle, and top tube bags for the trip. As well as a sponsor-appropriate bike, Van Aert also rode in his full team kit.

The second day of the trip saw Van Aert log 156km over seven-and-a-half hours as the group crossed the border to France and Signy-l'Abbaye near Sedan.

In chilly conditions, he and his friends took on a mammoth 2,686 metres of climbing. Strava KOM holders in the region can relax though – Van Aert didn't push himself to gobble up any records along the way.

Van Aert rode a successful spring Classics season with his Jumbo-Visma team, capturing podiums at Milan-San Remo, Gent-Wevelgem, and Paris-Roubaix, as well as winning the E3 Saxo Classic and helping teammate Christophe Laporte to the win in Wevelgem.

He's set to return to racing action at June's Tour de Suisse ahead of the Tour de France in July.