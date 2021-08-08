'I wouldn't want to be compliance departments': Mississippi State, Ole Miss football talk NIL

Aug. 8—Three letters — that when used as a word instead of an acronym mean zero — have taken college athletics by storm, changing the complexity of the NCAA forever.

Name, image and likeness (NIL) has been talked about more than anything in the past couple years around college sports, and this summer it finally arrived.

Your favorite athletes filled social media feeds with announcements and advertisements about companies they'd be partnering with.

From being whatever a "Barstool athlete" means to signing deals with local fireworks shops, athletes are finding ways to maximize opportunity off their brands and generate revenue many athletes before them weren't allowed to.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are no exception, and questions have risen about the issues NIL could create.

Will jealousy become an issue within locker rooms? Will teams use their popularity and outreach as ways to entice recruits to join their program?

Athletes at SEC Media Days shared a consensus opinion that NIL would create more good than bad. Here's what those within Mississippi's top programs are saying.

Mississippi State

MSU became the first university in the country to utilize the Compass NIL platform in May to prepare its athletes to earn money when the new laws were put into place.

While Mike Leach said he didn't want college football to become a bidding war, he showed his awareness of the direction of things when he noted the ability for athletes to build their name at MSU.

"Mississippi State is an outstanding place to establish your brand," Leach said in a quote that was later featured in a graphic tweeted by the MSU football account.

That same account tweeted another graphic on Aug. 3, highlighting Dak Prescott's ranking as third among NFLPA player sales from March 1-May 31.

"A worldwide brand, built by a Bulldog," the caption read.

A day earlier, MSU athletics promoted its website's No. 1 ranking in pageviews among SIDEARM Sports Power Five schools from June 26-July 26.

These small tidbits stand out to athletes who are looking to build their brands, along with seeing those athletes who already are.

MSU safety Fred Peters has partnered with Fake Inc. where purchases made using his special promo code include a 10% discount.

Linebacker and team leader Aaron Brule said at Media Day that NIL hasn't distracted from football and finds it to be great when used properly.

"Finding the best opportunities for you, not just any opportunity, is a big thing that you should look for when you're doing these deals and things of that sort," Brule said.

Ole Miss

It was a number that, quite literally, almost knocked Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin down for the count. Despite the microphone in front of him and hundreds of eager onlookers awaiting his thoughts, Kiffin was at a rare loss for words.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young — the sophomore who has yet to start a college game — inked NIL deals reportedly worth close to $1 million around the time of SEC Media Days in July, per Cecil Hurt of TideSports.com

Kiffin was asked about Young's specific deal at media days and took a brief moment to gather himself before eventually answering.

"He made a million dollars and hasn't started a game yet? Wow, I don't even know what to respond to that, but great for him," Kiffin said. "It is neat the players can make money now and profit off of their hard work, and what basically everybody else in America gets to do. So I'm excited about it. ... I was asked earlier about it. I said, 'I'm excited for it.' I wouldn't want to be compliance departments."

Standing at the podium later that same day, Ole Miss redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral was adamant that, if and when his NIL opportunities came, he would make sure he chose the deal that was right for him. Corral is one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football, having led the nation in total offense per game last season to go with his 29 touchdown passes.

There was going to be an overflow of companies trying to sign athletes; some would take the first deal they saw, Corral said. He, however, was going to wait it out and find the one that best fit him and his situation.

Corral is aware that some players will get more opportunities than others. But he finds equity in the fact that players who may have grown up with lesser means are finally able to cash in on their athletic prowess.

"I think that's going to be really good for people that didn't have the luxury growing up, these five-star kids coming from the slums of Miami that just didn't really get the luxury of other kids on the football team," Corral said. "Just being able to create a different opportunity for their family."

Corral didn't wait a particularly long time for his own deal, either. He, along with fellow star gunslingers D'Eriq King (Miami) and Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), inked deals with Panini America, a sports memorabilia company. Corral and his peers will be able to profit off signed memorabilia.

The deal was announced with Panini in a press release on July 28.

"Ole Miss has done a good job of helping us navigating through this crazy time because, if you don't know what you're doing, it could get really cloudy, and you could end up doing something that could hurt you in your future," Corral said. "But I've taken a different approach to it ... I'm all about making the right deals."