Wouldn't you know it, the SEC enjoys last laugh thanks to Alabama and Georgia | Toppmeyer

ARLINGTON, Texas – The chuckles rolled in from the Atlantic Coast to the Rust Belt and throughout flyover country.

Teams from the mighty SEC were 1-5 in bowl games entering Friday, and fans of teams from other conferences thought that was pretty rich.

No conference outdoes the SEC’s hubris, and the league that brags “It Just Means More” endured a few days’ worth of wisecracks.

But games like the Armed Forces Bowl and Liberty Bowl were appetizers for the main course, and, wouldn’t you know it, that feast is reserved for the SEC.

The SEC is enjoying the last laugh after its top teams swept College Football Playoff semifinal games on Friday. Top-ranked Alabama suffocated No. 4 Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl, before No. 3 Georgia turned No. 2 Michigan into a joke with a 34-11 triumph in the Orange Bowl.

A wildly entertaining college football season will end in a fashion that looked predictable the first week of October: There’s Alabama, and there’s Georgia, and everyone else is a welcome distraction that provided some entertainment on their way to consolation prizes.

This SEC-only national championship – Alabama (13-1) and Georgia (13-1) will play Jan. 10 (7 p.m. CT, ESPN) in Indianapolis – isn’t good for the sport, but don’t expect the nation’s most powerful conference to care about that.

If you hold any doubt that the SEC looks out for itself, and to heck with everyone else, I’ll remind you of the conference’s covert summer raiding of Oklahoma and Texas, the Big 12’s two most valuable chips.

Maybe for the SEC’s next act, it will expand to 20 or 24 and host its own playoff.

An Alabama vs. Georgia national championship is an unfortunate end for fans in most corners of the country.

The four-team playoff era rapidly grew stale and predictable before first-time qualifiers Michigan and Cincinnati provided variety this year. The Bearcats’ entrance marked the first bid for a team from the Group of Five. Other would-be newcomers like Oklahoma State and Baylor contended for a playoff bid, too.

But a topsy-turvy season will culminate in a rematch of the SEC Championship Game, which Alabama won decisively, 41-24, on Dec. 4. The rematch will feature plenty of future NFL talent and offers the promise of high-caliber football, but sports fans who love an underdog story are left disappointed.

College football is a regional sport. In some parts of the country, led by the South, college football is item No. 1. But it does not enjoy the NFL’s nationwide following.

It will grow hyper-regional for the national championship. The Alabama and Georgia campuses are separated by 270 miles.

Maybe the SEC will finish with a losing record in bowl games. After all, the conference is guaranteed a loss in the national championship.

But unless you're preparing for a possible reboot of "Stump the Schwab," I'd bet you cannot recall the SEC's bowl record from last season. Or the ACC’s, or the Big Ten’s.

I'm not saying a conference's bowl record is entirely irrelevant. It's a measuring stick, albeit a flawed one, to evaluate a conference’s top-to-bottom strength in a given year.

But in the CFP era, non-playoff bowls are devalued. That's one reason why so many NFL-bound players opt out of bowl games.

National champions are remembered, and this will be the third consecutive year an SEC team will claim the top prize and the second time in the past five seasons that Alabama and Georgia form the national championship matchup.

So when Alabama or Georgia wins the national championship, Missouri Tigers fans and Mississippi State fans who were licking wounds after bowl losses can chant "S-E-C! S-E-C!" and act as if the teams they support somehow gain satisfaction from another SEC team winning the national championship.

And fans in Ohio and Oklahoma and Iowa and places in between will be left to stomach the reality that – despite what the scoreboard at the Gasparilla Bowl might suggest – the SEC’s grip on the college football is unrelenting.

