'Wouldn't bet against Dundee securing Euro prize'

With their place in the top half of the Premiership assured, Dundee will have had plenty of positives to mull over during their weekend off.

But there is absolutely no way anyone at Dens Park will be taking their foot off the gas and letting their minds wonder to thoughts of summer sun beds.

The Dark Blues will be determined to do more than simply make up the numbers in their remaining five games.

Tony Docherty will feel his side are more than capable of taking points off their top-six rivals over the coming weeks, and they still have Europe in their sights.

Dundee are currently sixth in the Premiership, just two points behind fifth-placed St Mirren.

If the Dens Park side can catch their Paisley counterparts and finish fifth themselves then they will be able to dig out their passports for a crack at European football.

That is because the two Scottish Cup finalists - Celtic and Rangers - are both already guaranteed European football next season.

It is pretty impressive for Dundee to even be in the European conversation, given that this time last year they were plying their trade in Scottish football’s second tier.

They have upset the odds on many occasions so far in this campaign, and you wouldn’t bet against them doing it again and getting their hands on that Euro prize.