'Wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.' Notre Dame football's DJ Brown is Sun Bowl captain

SOUTH BEND — No matter how the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl goes for DJ Brown, it’s going to be a memorable day for the sixth-year player.

Brown was selected as one of four game captains for Notre Dame football against Oregon State on Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas, alongside defensive end Javonte Jean-Baptiste, long snapper Michael Vinson and linebacker JD Bertrand.

Of those four, Bertrand is the only to have served as a regular-season captain. Three others — quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive lineman Joe Alt and defensive back Cam Hart — all opted not to play the Sun Bowl.

It will be the final game for all of the Sun Bowl captains.

“It’s an honor,” Brown said of his leadership promotion. “I just want to hold up my part and lead this team. We’ve been focused on getting 10 wins ever since we lost to Clemson. That’s been the main goal and what we’re striving for all bowl prep. We’re focused on winning this game and getting 10 wins.”

Brown's collegiate career started slow, redshirting as a freshman on the 2018 team that reached the College Football Playoff. He saw limited playing time as both a sophomore and junior.

Since 2021, though, the defensive back has only missed one game. He's been a steady presence as cornerback Benjamin Morrison and safety Xavier Watts have achieved All-American status respectively the past two seasons. All the while, Brown was consistently productive.

Brown accumulated 42 tackles in 2021, 48 in 2022 and 45 so far this year. He had a career-best three interceptions two seasons ago while helping the Irish become one of the stingiest pass defenses in the country.

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety DJ Brown (2) celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Brown said of his tenure at Notre Dame. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs. In all honesty, it’s allowed me to grow, become a better man and become a better football player. I have so many memories, so many big games played here. I’m glad I chose Notre Dame. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Now he's a captain, something he appreciates more given the more than half-decade he’s spent playing football in South Bend.

“When you come here, it’s what you work for,” Brown said. “When I was a freshman, I still remember those guys that were captains. Those guys have had a lasting impact on me, so I’m trying to do the same for the freshman and underclassmen here now.”

As for the future, Brown has his sights set on going through the NFL Draft process.

“I’m going to shoot my shot,” Brown said. “I think I’m good enough to play in the NFL. I’m going to do whatever I can, work as hard as I can to play on Sundays. Whether or not my dream comes true, I’m just going to keep grinding and we’ll see what happens.”

