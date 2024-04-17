‘I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else’: Meet Iowa’s new Australian punter, Rhys Dakin

The Hawkeyes have gone from one Aussie punter to another. Incoming freshman Rhys Dakin will take over full-time punting duties from Day 1. He will fill the void of a legend — the great Tory Taylor.

“Obviously, it’s big shoes to fill,” Dakin said.

From their accent to their number, it’s not hard to find similarities between Taylor and Dakin.

“I feel like it’s a great place for specialists in general,” Dakin said. “With Coach [LeVar] Woods and the success they’ve had over the years, I’m really happy to be here.”

“It’s nice to have another Australian,” kicker Drew Stevens said. “There’s a few things he does that he’s not quite acclimated to the American culture yet. So there’s a few sayings where I’m like, ‘What’d you just say there?'”

Taylor not only broke the single-season punting record, but he was arguably the most popular player on the team.

“I could only hear about the crowd going nuts when he runs out onto the field,” Dakin said. “With the amount of fans that appreciate the punting, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Dakin is now tasked with carrying on the legacy of “punting is winning.” If he can, there’s a swarm of Hawkeye fans waiting to wrap their arms around him.

“I’m sure the fans would appreciate to continue the ‘punting is winning’ theme that’s going around,” Dakin said.

“He’s a kid in college and I think he’s a darn good punter,” Taylor said. “I think you guys will see that in the next few years for sure.”

