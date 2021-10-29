Would you rather? Breaking down Week 8 NFL betting lines

We're reaching the midway point of the NFL season already, somehow. We have a slate with some interesting games on tap this week, but we decided to focus on the ugliest games on Sunday's slate. The games that nobody wants to bet on? We're examining those head on. These six games might not get you excited, but the lines are definitely intriguing and could offer some value. All lines are as of Friday afternoon and via BetMGM.

Would you rather back the Eagles or 49ers as road favorites laying over a field goal?

The Philadelphia Eagles are favorites for the first time this season, and they're laying 3.5-points on the road against the winless Detroit Lions. After a disgusting display on Sunday night, the San Francisco 49ers are laying 4-points in Chicago against the Bears. Which ugly road favorite are you backing?

Pete: Dan Campbell is 0-7, but I like what I've seen from him in his first rodeo as an NFL head coach. His team is bad, and that's why they are winless. Jalen Hurts is the biggest example of fantasy gold, real football trash since Tim Tebow. I can see Detroit winning this game outright. On the other hand, the Chicago offense has been putrid. Justin Fields is not ready, Allen Robinson is missing in action and the team's best offensive player is Khalil Herbert. I don't love the 49ers, but I can't back the Bears right now. Give me the 49ers.

Greg: The Bears are on pace to throw seven touchdown passes this year. Their offense is so gross and the Niners aren’t much better. They should have flexed this game to London. I think Detroit gets their first win of the season on Sunday. Philadelphia isn’t an intimidating team on either side of the ball and the Lions have had a lot of close calls. I’ll take San Francisco.

Would you rather lay over a field goal with the Browns or the Seahawks?

We have the Cleveland Browns laying 3.5-points at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns have gotten healthier with Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham and the whole offensive line all expected to play. The same can't be said for Seattle, who is laying 3.5-points at home with Geno Smith under center against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baker Mayfield returns for the Browns this week. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pete: I'm a Browns fan, so I'm well aware of how much this team has struggled against the Steelers up until the end of last season. I'm also worried about how effective Baker will be coming back from the shoulder injury. Despite that, I have more confidence in a hobbled Mayfield than I do Geno Smith. The Jaguars offense has been pretty decent in their past few games and should be able to score some points. I'm not convinced that Geno can keep up. Give me the Browns.

Greg: Geno Smith has covered seven in a row and there’s still no way I would take the Seahawks in this game. This is a potential blow-up spot for Trevor Lawrence, who’s been getting better and better. His style of play should be able to take advantage of Seattle’s secondary and James Robinson will get his on the ground. Jacksonville’s defense is pretty terrible as well, so we may end up getting a shootout. I feel like literally anything can happen in the Steelers-Browns matchup. An 8-2 scorigami final? Sure. Case Keenum, Baker Mayfield, and Ben Roethlisberger all throw for 250 yards? Okay. I can see Pittsburgh covering, but I’m more confident in the Jags winning straight up in Seattle, so I'll take the Browns.

Would you rather lay three points with the Broncos or Falcons at home?

The Atlanta Falcons are three-point home favorites against the reeling Carolina Panthers. Another reeling team, the Denver Broncos, are three-point home favorites against the disappointing Washington Football Team. Which team are you backing as a home favorite?

Pete: As a New Yorker, I saw first hand how bad Sam Darnold was. I was shocked when he performed well for a few weeks at the start of the year, and I'm certainly not surprised to see him come crashing back down to Earth. The Falcons have finally started utilizing future hall-of-famer Kyle Pitts. They have the weapons to score and I'm not sure the Panthers defense will be able to slow the Falcons down enough for Darnold to keep pace. On the other side, Denver looks absolutely lifeless as they realize their season is once again going nowhere due to poor quarterback play. The Football Team couldn't punch it into the end zone last week, but their offense moved the ball. Give me the Falcons.

Greg: This one isn’t even close for me. Denver smoked three overmatched teams, everyone said they hadn’t played anyone good (which was correct) and they lost four in a row to decent teams. Well, we’re back to the opponents who stink. Jerry Jeudy is looking like he’ll be returning to the field, which is big for the offense. Carolina’s defense is still good enough to where they can win that game if Sam Darnold doesn’t turn the ball over more than one or two times (wow, this is the bar for Darnold now, huh). I’m fading Taylor Heinicke and the Washington defense in Denver. Give me the Broncos.