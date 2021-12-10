Would you rather? Breaking down Week 14 NFL betting lines

Week 14 of the NFL season got underway on Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings held on for dear life against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a thrilling finish. It's the final week of most fantasy football regular seasons and it's also the final week of the season where teams will be on bye weeks. It's safe to say we're now in crunch time when it comes to the NFL season.

We're taking a look at six games across this weekend's slate and talking through which side we'd rather pick if we were forced to make a decision. Talking through the games can help one's handicapping process and expose a potential angle to take advantage of. All betting lines are as of Friday afternoon and courtesy of BetMGM.

Would you rather lay 2.5-points at home with the Cleveland Browns or the Arizona Cardinals?

Off a bye, the Cleveland Browns are 2.5-point home favorites over the Baltimore Ravens. Elsewhere, the league's best team, the Arizona Cardinals, are a 2.5-point favorite at home over the Los Angeles Rams. Which home team would you rather lay less than a field goal with?

Pete: It’s certainly tempting to take the best team in the league laying less than a field goal at home, especially since I think Arizona remains undervalued by the market and the Rams are overrated. However, Cleveland is one of my favorite bets of the week. When the Browns played the Ravens in Week 12, it looked like we were watching two teams in desperate need of a bye. Cleveland got that bye last week while the Ravens played another tough divisional game and suffered another huge injury to Marlon Humphrey. Cleveland’s season is basically on the line and the Dawg Pound should be lit. Baker is as healthy as he’s going to be and he improved dramatically after the bye week last year in his first season under Kevin Stefanski. I’ll take Cleveland here as I prepare for utter chaos in the AFC North down the stretch.

Will Baker Mayfield and the Browns be improved after their bye week? (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Greg: These are two of my favorite home favorites this week. Thirty-five percent of bets are on the Browns, but 60% of the money is on them. Arizona’s numbers aren’t too far off from that, with most of the public on the Rams but sharp money pouring in on the Cardinals. The Jack Conklin injury was devastating for Cleveland and what they want to do in the run game, they have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL, and one of the worst starting quarterbacks. Yet, somehow, the AFC North leader and current No. 3 seed Ravens are an even bigger mess of a team. Lamar Jackson has about as much time to throw as an Amazon employee has to use the bathroom. No one is giving up more sacks than their ramshackle offensive line, which is allowing five sacks per game over their last three outings. The secondary is ranked 31st in passing yards and just lost star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the season. Their one area of strength has been their run defense, which is beneficial in a matchup against the Browns, but I don’t think it will be enough this time around.

I think Arizona could win the Super Bowl and people would still doubt whether they’re legit. It just goes to show how hard it is to shake the preconceived notions we have about teams before the season starts. No one expected 33-year-old cornerback Robert Alford to be one of the best corners in the league after not playing since 2018, but that’s the reality and it’s time to accept it. The Cardinals are ranked third in defensive DVOA. Third, Pete! I faded them against the Rams last time and it’s not going to happen again. LA is good enough to make some noise in the playoffs, but they haven’t gelled yet and they’re facing a better team on Monday night. Give me the Cardinals.

Would you rather take the 10 points with the New York Giants or the Las Vegas Raiders?

Mike Glennon and the New York Giants are 10-point underdogs in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs are a 10-point home favorite over the Las Vegas Raiders? Which road underdog getting double digits would you rather back?

Pete: I don’t think you could pay me to take Mike Glennon and the Giants this week. They score at most 10 points, right? Things seem to be hanging on by a thread in New York with the Giants and the organization could be on the verge of a huge house cleaning in the offseason. If the Chargers show up, they should win this game by multiple scores with ease. Based on the playoff situation in the AFC, I certainly hope they will show up. Therefore by process of elimination, I must side with the Raiders here. They’ve played well against some good teams this year and they’ve beaten and played the Chiefs tough in recent seasons.

Greg: The Raiders are so overmatched in this game. It’s like David versus Goliath, but if God was on Goliath’s side. Kansas City’s offensive and defensive lines are both playing out of their minds right now. The Chiefs are ranked sixth in sacks allowed and have given up the third-fewest sacks over the last three games. That’s a problem for Las Vegas, whose defense relies on their line generating pressure. The Mahomies have covered three in a row and this will be an easy fourth. There’s so much uncertainty on who’s playing in the Giants-Chargers game, due to COVID-19 and injuries. If Jake Fromm starts, I like the Chargers. Otherwise, I kind of lean Giants. I think the best move for me, though, is to just quarantine myself from this spread. I’m on the Chiefs.

Would you rather lay over a field goal on the road with the New Orleans Saints or the Dallas Cowboys?

The New Orleans Saints are 5.5-point road favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday. Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys are a 4-point favorite on the road in Washington against the Football Team. Which road favorite laying more than a field goal are you taking?

Pete: I’m not laying points with New Orleans on the road, but I’m also not in love with fading Washington right now either. Nevertheless, why are the Saints that much better than the Jets as presently constituted? Is Taysom Hill better than Zach Wilson? I’m not sold. New Orleans has so many injuries and this line should be no larger than a field goal. Mike McCarthy guaranteed victory so I guess I must side with the Cowboys here. I think we’re due for a big Dak Prescott game.

Greg: I’m excited for this matchup between Dallas and Washington. It’s a real battle between my head, heart, and wallet. I own some WFT division winner tickets I’m not proud of and I believe Dallas is going to win and cover, but I also want to see Mike McCarthy lose after guaranteeing the Cowboys would leave the nation’s capital victorious. Scott Turner is doing a bang-up job as Washington’s offensive coordinator, consistently getting the most out of that unit and putting them in advantageous situations. And how is that defense better without Chase Young and Montez Sweat? At some point, this team has to regress to their talent level, right? Speaking of talent level, Saints-Jets is going to be unwatchable. If any game is deserving of a quarterback only throwing the ball three times, it’s this one. And that applies to both of the QBs. I can’t imagine laying any points with this incarnation of the Saints. How ‘bout them Cowboys?