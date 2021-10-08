Would you rather? Breaking down NFL Week 5 betting lines

Week 5 of the NFL season is already here. Each team has now played four games and we're beginning to figure things out. We're taking a look at six different games on this weekend's slate and talking our way through them. All lines are as of Friday afternoon and courtesy of BetMGM.

Would you rather take the 3 points with the New York Jets or Cincinnati Bengals?

The New York Jets head to London, where they are 3-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons. Conversely, the Cincinnati Bengals are 3-point underdogs at home against the Green Bay Packers. Which team are you taking three points with?

Pete: I'm going to try and ignore the fact that this Bengals line stinks and make my decision based solely on my actual football feelings rather than reading the market. With that being said, I think the Jets have a good chance of beating the Falcons straight up. Calvin Ridley is out and now the Falcons are without their top two receivers. Zach Wilson got the monkey off his back in Week 4 and hopefully it's smoother sailing from here. The Bengals have had a good start, but they haven't been dominant. This is their first real test and I'm not convinced they're up to it. I'll take the Jets here.

Zach Wilson of the New York Jets looks to throw the ball against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Greg: Both of these dogs are live, but I think the Jets are an underdog that should actually be favored in their matchup so that’s who I’m riding with. Calvin Ridley isn’t making the trip to London with the Falcons and more than half of Atlanta’s already thin secondary is injured. The Jets showed last week against the Titans that they’re at least good enough to beat a depleted team and that’s exactly what they’re facing on Sunday. Zach Wilson takes another step forward and New York wins straight up.

Would you rather lay 5.5 points with Las Vegas or 5 points with Arizona?

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season, and they are 5.5-point home favorites against the Chicago Bears. The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team remaining, and they are 5-point favorites against San Francisco. Which home favorite are you laying the points with?

Pete: I love both underdogs in this spot, so this is tough. Both underdogs are starting rookie quarterbacks, but I have more faith in Kyle Shanahan making it work with Trey Lance than anything involving Matt Nagy. Nagy did relinquish play-calling duties, but he's still involved. I think Arizona is due for a bit of a clunker, so I think I'd rather lay the points with the Raiders than the Cardinals.

Greg: The only people who have any idea what to expect from the Niners offense this week are the Niners themselves. The Trey Lance we saw take over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the middle of a game last week won’t be the same Trey Lance we see this weekend. San Francisco has had an entire week of practice to tailor their offensive game plan to Lance’s strengths. Maybe he’ll fall flat on his face, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

Man, that Raiders line is crazy. It’s like a sportsbook going-out-of-business sale where they’re just giving points away. The Bears defense leads the league in sacks and the Raiders have given up the fifth-most sacks. We’re already seeing a much better Chicago offense with Bill Lazor calling plays than when Matt Nagy was in charge. I love the Bears in this spot. Based on that, I'm laying the points with the Cardinals.

Would you rather take the 7-points with the Giants or the 6.5-points with the Colts?

The New York Giants are 7-point road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys. On Monday night, the Indianapolis Colts are 6.5-point underdogs in Baltimore. Which underdog are you taking the points with?

Pete: I'm probably higher on the Giants than most. They showed a lot in their win over New Orleans, down two scores late and coming back to win in overtime. Their two games prior to that, they lost on last-second field goals. I think they'll likely give the Cowboys a game on Sunday. On the other side, I'm not sure the Colts have the offensive firepower to keep up with Baltimore. I think both underdogs have a good chance of covering, but I'll roll with the Giants and the full touchdown.

Greg: Is this the week we see the Cowboys defense come down to Earth a little bit? Either way, Daniel Jones was in his bag on Sunday against a good Saints D in a raucous environment and has a chance to replicate that this week. The Colts just placed three-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson on IR and face an uphill battle versus the Ravens, who are 16-2 in home primetime games under John Harbaugh. I can’t shake the feeling that Indy wins this game, though. They have a respectable defense and Baltimore has been shuffling its offensive line all season. This is a tough one, but I think I have to take the Colts.