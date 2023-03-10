Would a 90-team NCAA tournament be too much of a good thing? I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, March 10, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Kansas won its quarterfinals game in the Big 12 Tournament without head coach Bill Self, who will miss the remainder of the conference tournament with an undisclosed medical condition

Georgetown fired Hoyas hoops legend and men’s head coach Patrick Ewing after a dismal season

Yahoo Sports analyzed a suggestion from a recent NCAA report advocating for a 25 percent increase in postseason participation

Would a 90-team March Madness field be too much of a good thing?