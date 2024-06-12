Worthington Legion bats in a dozen in win over Tracy

Jun. 11—TRACY — The Worthington legion baseball team rebounded with a win on Monday night, 12-5 over Tracy.

Austin Gruis was the hot bat for the Legion squad, going a perfect 5-for-5 with seven RBIs. Gruis hit a trio of singles, a double and a triple.

Chase Byrne went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Mathias Noble went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of doubles.

"Getting him back has been big," said Legion coach Austin Nunez on the catcher Byrne, who missed the high school season.

Byrne and Gruis have been big engines for the 2-1 Worthington team. Worthingtn had 14 hits across its lineup.

Pitching on the mound was Tucker Brandner who went four and two-third innings. Brandner allowed three hits against eight strikeouts but also struggled with command, walking six.

Noble pitched the final two and one-third innings. He struck out one and allowed five hits. All five of his runs were unearned against him.

Worthington returns to the middle school field on Thursday as they host county rivals Adrian at 7:30 p.m.

Worthington 230 200 5 — 12

Tracy 000 005 0 — 5