Worthington Legion baseball drops two to St. James in Sunday doubleheader

Jun. 24—ST. JAMES — Worthington's Post 5 Legion team played against St. James Sunday for a road doubleheader and lost both games.

Worthington lost the first game 3-0 in a game with not a lot of offense, and then lost the second game 9-0. The pair of losses moves the team's record to 2-4 and increases its losing streak to three games dating back to a June 13 game against Adrian.

Worthington manager Austin Nunez said the team had chances in both games to score, but just couldn't cash in and get the big hit when needed in either game.

Here is a recap of each game.

Game 1

St. James 3, Worthington 0

The first game of Sunday's doubleheader saw Worthington have its first scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning.

Mathias Noble connected for a single and Tucker Brandner walked before both eventually advanced to second and third. With two runners in scoring position with just one out, Max Ostrem struck out and then Chase Byrne flew out to center field to leave both stranded.

That was Worthington's best scoring opportunity of the game, but the team would have a couple more later on. St. James meanwhile would score once in the second and then two more times in the third to open up a 3-0 lead.

Worthington's second big chance to score then came in the fifth to try and cut into that deficit. Dawson Svalland and Noble were each hit by a pitch to put two runners on with two out.

Svalland then stole third with Brandner at the plate, but Brandner then popped out to second base to end the inning and strand two more runners.

A couple of singles in the top of the sixth from Byrne and Austin Gruis led to Gruis eventually advancing to third, but Worthington again came away empty.

That was Worthington's last chance to score as St. James got three consecutive outs in the top of the seventh to seal the shutout victory.

Worthington finished with five hits and only had one defensive error. Gruis batted 2-for-3, while Noble, Byrne and Manny Saravia each collected a hit as well. Brandner started on the mound and struck out seven through five innings while giving up three earned runs.

St. James had six hits and had a solid pitching performance from Gage Jones. Jones struck out six in a complete-game effort. He also hit a 2-RBI hit at the plate.

Worthington 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

St. James 012 000 X — 3 6 0

Game 2

St. James 9, Worthington 0

After a strong shutout performance in game one, St. James kept that momentum going in game two, shutting out Worthington again.

St. James scored once in the bottom of the first and then erupted for four-run innings in the third and fourth to open up a 9-0 lead. From there, the team pitched three final innings of shutout ball to seal another win.

Like in game one, Worthington had multiple opportunities to score in the second game, but to no avail. The team had runners on first and second in the top of the first inning, but couldn't capitalize, and then had the bases loaded in the top of the third.

A Logan Kerkaert single, followed by one-out singles from Noble and Brandner set Worthington up well in the third. But Gruis then grounded into a fielder's choice and the throw forced Kerkaert out at home plate. Ostrem then struck out looking as St. James got out of a bases-loaded jam.

From there, St. James continued to stretch its lead as Worthington continued to not capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Kerkaert went two and two third innings on the mound for Worthington and gave up six walks and five earned runs. After that, Anthony Quintanilla pitched the rest of the game. The team's leading hitter at the plate was Brandner, who was 2-of-3.

Worthington 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

St. James 104 400 X — 9 7 1