Worthington Legion baseball blanked 4-0 by Edgerton

Jun. 7—WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Legion baseball team took its first loss of the season 4-0 to Edgerton on Thursday.

The Trojans' bats greatly cooled from their earlier 10-9 vicotry over Pipestone, as the team struggled to put together quality at-bats against Edgerton's Josh Van Dam. Van Dam, an effective pitcher, struck out 10 Worthington batters and walked just one. He threw all seven innings on 87 pitches.

Countering Van Dam was Logan Kerkaert who played varsity minutes for the Worthington Trojans in the spring baseball season. Kerkaert was effective, striking out 10 in six innings. He struggled with his command at times, hitting four batters.

Worthington's best scoring opportunity came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dominic Pavelko, a classmate of Kerkaert's, led Worthington off by reaching first base on a passed ball third strike to bring about Manny Saravia who promptly hit a single.

With runners at first and second, Mathias Noble hit a high fly ball just past the infield for the first out. Tucker Brandner struck out, as did Maxwell Ostrem to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Ayden Stugelmeyer came in to pitch for Worthington. He struck out two on 18 pitches.

Chase Byrne collected his second hit in the bottom of the seventh, and courtesy runner Sage Easterday worked his way around the basepath to third. With two outs, Andrew Mulder was called up as a pinch hitter. He worked the count full before striking out swinging to end the game.

Worthington Legion (1-1) has it's next scheduled game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Tracy.